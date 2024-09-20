Anantya.ai Reveals Industry’s – First AI Reports For India, Paves the Way For Continued Growth

United Arab Emirates, September 20: Anantya.ai, a leading provider of conversational AI-powered messaging solutions, is making waves with the upcoming launch of AI reports – a first-of-its-kind feature not only in India but across the entire industry. The AI in Anantya.ai stands for automation; its AI Reports function is a special offering that validates the AI in its brand name.

Anantya.ai actively participates in key industry events to showcase its advancements and connect with potential partners. Its presence at GITEX 2023, a leading technology exhibition, proved to be highly successful. The company focused on demonstrating its conversational AI features powered by generative AI, which empowers businesses to deliver more personalised and natural interactions with their customers.

“These events have been transformative for us,” says Yashika Kothari, Founder of Anantya.ai. “They push us to further innovate and strengthen our position within the industry.”

In addition to GITEX, Anantya.ai made its mark at Meta Tech Provider. This significant event has allowed Anantya.ai to connect with leading minds in the tech industry and showcase their messaging technology capabilities.

Anantya.ai's journey began in the UAE, since then the company has successfully expanded its operations to over ten countries, including key regions in the Middle East, Africa, and India. This rapid expansion has been accompanied by the development of a robust client base, serving over 200 companies across diverse industries.

The platform has set an ambitious goal to double its client base, reaching over 500 companies by the end of 2024. This projected growth signifies its ability to scale effectively, delivering solutions that resonate with businesses worldwide. Its strategic focus lies in expanding its global reach, fostering strong client relationships, and continuously enhancing its solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's market.

Tags: Anantya.ai YashikaKothari AIReports GITEX2023 AIPoweredMessaging

