Andhra Pradesh witnessing strong economic revival, says Minister Lokesh

Amaravati, Aug 5 Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh, said on Tuesday that the state is witnessing a strong economic revival.

Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, made the claim on social media platform X.

In July 2025, the state clocked Rs 3,803 crore in GST collections -- the highest ever since the GST regime began in 2017, and a 14 per cent year-on-year growth, he said.

"This is also the highest GST growth rate among South Indian states and third among the larger states in the country. Andhra Pradesh is back, and we are just getting started," Lokesh added.

Meanwhile, Lokesh is scheduled to address green-skilling conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The state government said that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as the epicentre of the country's green workforce revolution.

With the launch of what is being positioned as India's largest green skilling initiative, Andhra Pradesh is taking bold strides to become the human capital of the global clean energy economy, it added.

Top government leadership, more than 250 industry leaders, and key development partners will participate in the event "Empowering India's Green Future: Andhra Pradesh as the Talent Hub for Solar and Wind Energy".

The high-powered gathering will serve as the official launchpad for a transformational effort to skill thousands of youth across the state in solar and wind energy technologies, from manufacturing and installation to operations and maintenance.

Organised by the Swaniti Initiative, in close partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), the event signals a paradigm shift in aligning workforce development with climate resilience and industrial growth, an official statement said.

With Andhra Pradesh boasting more than 160 GW of renewable energy potential, the state is uniquely positioned to be not only a green energy production hub but also a global talent exporter in the clean energy domain.

The keynote addresses will be delivered by Nara Lokesh and State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

"This isn't just a skilling event, it's a mission to empower Andhra Pradesh's youth to lead India's green revolution," a senior official said.

