Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra Shares Face Fresh Suspension After 5% Slide Yesterday

Shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure faced another trading suspension today following a brief resumption yesterday. The stock had opened at ₹164.54, down ₹8.66 or nearly 5% from the previous session. Despite these trading interruptions, the stock has shown strong short-term momentum, rallying around 27% over the past week. However, its long-term performance remains under pressure. Over the last year, Reliance Infrastructure has lost close to 40% of its value, reflecting ongoing financial stress and persistent market uncertainties surrounding the Anil Ambani-led group. Once a heavyweight in the market, the stock had previously plummeted to distressed levels before partially recovering to around ₹173.20.

Looking at a broader timeframe, Reliance Infrastructure shares have appreciated more than 497% over the last five years. Its 52-week high stands at ₹425, while the 52-week low is ₹127.95. The absence of bullish signals from momentum indicators and moving averages suggests that any recovery attempts may face strong resistance.In summary, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is navigating a challenging phase marked by intensified bearish momentum and deteriorating technical indicators. The stock’s turbulence follows regulatory scrutiny, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) having earlier frozen assets worth over ₹8,997 crore linked to the Reliance Group in connection with a ₹17,000-crore alleged bank fraud and money-laundering case. Although Anil Ambani has previously been questioned by the ED, group companies maintain that he is not involved in the day-to-day operations. Reliance Infrastructure reported a 50% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹1,911.19 crore in the September quarter.It had clocked a net profit of ₹4,082.53 crore in the second quarter a year ago.The company saw its total income falling to ₹6,309.48 crore, from ₹7,345.96 crore in the July-September period of FY25. Reliance Infrastructure trimmed expenses to ₹5,991.49 crore, from ₹6,450.38 crore in the year-ago period.Bank debt on a standalone basis was at 'zero'.