Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Share Price Jumps Over 11% and 5% In a Single Day

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra shares were trading in the green in the morning day on Friday October 10.Reliance Power share price jumped over 14%. The ADAG group stock rallied as much as 14.06% to ₹50.70 apiece. Reliance Power share price rally was supported by strong volumes. Around 6 crore equity shares of Reliance Power changed hands on stock exchanges as compared to its one week average trading volumes of 2 crore shares. The company’s stock has seen fluctuations, but it has been gradually improving its position as it expands its reach and diversifies its energy production. On the other hand Reliance Infra share price jumped to 241 rupees hitting a 5% upper circuit. The Anil Ambani stock has been in the news in recent times after Bombay High Court upheld the State Bank of India’s (SBI) order classifying the loan accounts of Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications as fraud, stating that the bank’s action was a reasoned decision without any legal flaw.

Over the last one year, Reliance Power net profit grew 145.5% YoY to Rs 447 million for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to a loss of Rs 983 million a year ago. Net sales declined 5.4% to Rs 18,856 million during the period as against Rs 19,922 million in April-June 2024.For the year ended March 2025, Reliance Power reported 231.5% increase in net profit to Rs 29,474 million compared to net loss of Rs 22,422 million during FY24. Revenue of the company fell 3.9% to Rs 75,829 million during FY25.

The current Price to earnings ratio of Reliance Power, based on rolling 12 month earnings, stands at 6.5. The growth of Anil Ambani’s group can be attributed to a combination of strategic moves, including cutting-edge investments in defense, renewable energy, and coal production. In 2024, Reliance Infrastructure made a historic partnership with Dassault Aviation at the Paris Air Show, which positioned India on the map for private jet manufacturing. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani’s group has been aggressive in reducing its debts. Anil Ambani’s companies have raised funds through preferential share issues, which have provided much-needed capital for their projects. The revival of companies like Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure shows that there is growth potential. Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure highlighted its nearly debt-free status, stating they "have net worths of Rs 14,883 crore and Rs 16,431 crore, respectively, and have 50 lakh public shareholders, one of India's largest shareholder families."Reliance Infrastructure shares have given tremendous returns with over 1,150% upside in the last five years. . As the company began to get out of the debt trap, investor confidence began to return. It began receiving new orders, not just in India, but from abroad as well. This is the primary reason the company is transitioning from loss to profit, and the shares of Reliance Infra started showing signs of revival.