Anil Ambani's Reliance Power, Reliance Infra Shares Surge as Small-Cap Rally Lifts ADAG Stocks

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power and Reliance Infra shares witnessed a sharp rally of nearly 4 percent and 3 percent respectively today.

Reliance Power share price was forming a base around ₹44 level since last one week and today the price has sharply bounced from key support, up almost 4%. This bounce can extend with possibility of ₹56 in near term, whereas the recent lows around ₹44 remains crucial.

Reliance Power share price has risen over 3% in one month, but has fallen over 25% in three months. The smallcap stock has rallied 24% in six months, while it has gained 8% this year so far. Reliance Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 171% in two years and a staggering 1,642% in five years.

Reliance Infrastructure share price has fallen 24% in one month, but has risen 22% in three months. While the stock has declined 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has generated 46% returns in two years and delivered multibagger returns of 900% in five years.