Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Shares Rise as ADAG Group Implements Key Leadership Changes

Reliance Power Limited shares traded slightly higher at ₹40.08, up from yesterday’s ₹40.06, as the company announced a postal ballot to seek shareholder approval for the appointment of two new directors. The proposed additions include Shri Arup Ashok Gupta as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and Ms. Zohra Chatterji as an Independent Director.The marginal rise in the stock comes ahead of the vote, with the appointments aimed at strengthening the company’s board structure and aligning with regulatory requirements. The shares of Reliance Power Limited have gained 13.97% in the last year, 14.17% in the last six months, and a 4.30% gain in the last month.

Reliance Power, on October 28, 2025, announced the appointment of Ms. Zohra Chatterji as an Independent Director for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval.A retired IAS officer from the 1979 batch, Uttar Pradesh cadre, Chatterji has served as Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and as Member Secretary of the National Commission for Women. She was also the first woman CMD of Coal India Limited.During her public service, she spearheaded initiatives like the Hastkala Academy, e-Suvidha, and Lokvani digital grievance mechanisms, and played a pivotal role in landmark gender legislation. Her appointment forms part of Reliance Power’s commitment to reinforce governance and further its strategic thrust in both energy and infrastructure.

The ADAG group stock has been turning heads on Dalal Street with their extraordinary stock market performance, signalling what many see as a long-awaited revival of Ambani’s corporate fortunes amid the ED probe. Reliance Power has reported a net profit of ₹87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, supported by an increase in revenues. The company saw its total income growing to ₹2,067 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 1,963 crore in the year ago period.In a remarkable swing, Reliance Power rebounded from a loss of Rs 2,242 crore in FY24 to post a profit of Rs 2,947 crore in FY25. The rally was further boosted by a landmark deal through its subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech, which signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The contract is for a 930 MW solar power project integrated with a 465 MW/1,860 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), the largest of its kind in Asia, with an investment outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next two years. The company has delivered multibagger returns in FY25, rewarding investors handsomely and surprising analysts who had long written them off.