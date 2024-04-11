Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Unveiled the Seventh Edition of Ariel #ShareTheLoad Film

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: Over the last 9 years, Ariel India has continuously sparked conversations around the unequal division of domestic chores within households and urging more and more men to #ShareTheLoad. As society progresses, men have increasingly recognized the importance of supporting their partners equally. Since we began this journey in 2015, the percentage of men who believed that household chores, like laundry, are solely a woman's job has drastically decreased from 79% to 25%*.

However, acknowledging the need for further progress, Ariel is driving the conversation forward to encourage men to not only accept the physical aspect of household chores but also to act as a team at home to share the mental load. This collective effort will significantly contribute to men earning the trust of their partners by stepping up, ensuring that she can confidently step out into the world. This year, Ariel poses a pertinent question - How strong is your HomeTeam? By urging men to #ShareTheLoad, Ariel aims to foster a culture of equal ownership and accountability of household chores between husbands and wives, seamlessly integrating both the physical and mental aspects of running a household.

*72%* of women feel that if they are not at home for some time, their households will face problems.

* 72%* of women feel that household responsibilities stay on top of their minds when they are traveling.

* 71%* of women worry about how their partners are managing the household in their absence.

* 79%* of men agree that their wives call to check on the household when they are away from home.

* 72%* of women feel that they would be confident to make travel plans if their partners stepped up to take on household responsibilities.

The mental load of household responsibilities often goes unnoticed for many women, despite men increasingly taking on tasks and households seeking domestic assistance. A study commissioned by Ariel revealed that three out of every four women(75%*) find it difficult to mentally disengage from these responsibilities, affecting their health, relationships, and career advancement. As more women enter the workforce and nuclear households become prevalent, the need to share the load becomes even more critical. It's imperative to ask whether men can shoulder not just the physical but also the mental responsibilities of household management in her absence, fostering a more equitable partnership. Moreover, men must actively strive to earn the woman's trust by consistently demonstrating their commitment, reliability, and capability in handling household duties.

In Ariel's latest film, 'HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad,' the focus is on fostering a team dynamic within households and reiterating household chores as a collective responsibility. It poses a vital question to men through the story of Aisha, a professional balancing her career and home responsibilities. Aisha's apprehension about leaving for a work trip in Singapore reflects a common dilemma for women, who often worry about their partners' ability to handle household chores in their absence. However, a heartening turn occurs when Aisha's boss encourages her to leverage her "HomeTeam" just as effectively as her work teams. This emphasizes the potential for achieving larger objectives together and highlights the profound influence of teamwork in both personal and professional realms. The film underscores how small moments can lead to significant shifts in perspective, serving as a testament to men who may just need a gentle push to genuinely aspire to be equal partners, overcoming societal conditioning or lack of awareness.

The campaign launch event that happened yesterday brought together a distinguished panel comprising of Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, actress Sonam Kapoor, Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer at P&G India and Vice President - Fabric Care, P&G Indian subcontinent; and Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer at BBDO India. The panelists shared personal anecdotes and insights into the significance of genuine partnership and equal participation in household chores. Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, exemplified true partnership by actively taking care of household responsibilities while Sonam attended the event. Despite not being physically present, Anand participated via video call and reassured Sonam that he had everything under control at home. His actions highlighted the importance of shared responsibilities and genuine teamwork within a relationship, showcasing how both partners can support each other in balancing professional and domestic duties.

At the campaign launch event, Anil Kapoor delivered a powerful message on the evolving dynamics of gender roles and the essence of genuine partnership within relationships. Reflecting on his own journey, Anil Kapoor emphasized, "In my journey, I've witnessed the evolution of gender roles and the importance of mutual respect and genuine teamwork in a relationship. Sunita, my wife, has been my equal partner, demonstrating unwavering support and understanding throughout. Our partnership is built on the foundation of mutual respect and shared responsibilities. Seeing couples like Sonam and Anand, or Rhea and Karan, embrace the ethos of genuine partnership reaffirms my belief in the power of teamwork at home. It's heartening to see how these younger couples are reshaping the narrative and inspiring others to do the same. As society progresses, so too should our relationships. I am committed to continuing to learn and grow as a partner, ensuring that together, we share the load and support each other in every aspect of our lives."

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor shared her perspective on the significance of genuine partnership and shared responsibilities within her household. She expressed, "In our household, Anand and I believe in genuine partnership and shared responsibilities. This campaign resonates deeply with us because it reflects the values we hold dear - mutual respect, understanding, and shared responsibility. It's about recognizing that true partnership isn't just about dividing tasks; it's about lifting each other up and creating a harmonious environment where both partners can thrive."

Proudly aligning herself with the movement, Sonam Kapoor added, "I'm proud to be part of a movement that encourages people everywhere to embrace genuine partnership and redefine traditional gender roles. Because when we share the load, we pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future."

Her words echoed the campaign's core message of reshaping societal norms and promoting mutual support and cooperation within relationships, inspiring couples to embark on the journey towards a more balanced and inclusive partnership.

During the campaign launch event, Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President - Fabric Care, P&G Indian subcontinent, said, "At Ariel, we are committed to creating an ecosystem at home that empowers and enables women. Our mission goes beyond providing superior cleaning products; we aim to foster genuine partnership and equality within households. By understanding the evolving needs of consumers, we strive to rewrite the narrative of gender roles and empower both men and women to share responsibilities equitably. This year, through initiatives like #ShareTheLoad, our aspiration is to cultivate households where it's equally common for men and women to not only share the physical chores like laundry but also share the mental load of household responsibilities."

Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India, remarked, "#ShareTheLoad is not just an advertising campaign; it's a silent revolution that's changing the way Indian society perceives household chores between couples. Each year we uncover a hidden truth. Our deep listening process, in collaboration with the team at P&G Ariel, helps us sense the mood of the nation, the home, and the individual. This year we are hearing more and more women say they are giving up on growth opportunities because of the mental and emotional load of domestic responsibilities. This holds many women back and stops them from achieving their full potential. But things are changing. There are so many moments in the film that show us this reality and how the shift is happening. In the end, the film captures the realization of the husband and the effort he puts in to ensure his wife doesn't have to take a step back at work. A giant step for equality at home."

As Ariel India embarks on the 7th edition of its #ShareTheLoad campaign, it reaffirms its commitment to championing equality, fostering genuine partnership, and paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Watch the film now - youtu.be/OFuRjJIPxU0

About P&G India: P&G serves consumers in India with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Vicks ®, Ariel®, Tide®, Whisper®, Olay®, Gillette®, AmbiPur®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Oral-B®, Head & Shoulders®, Herbal Essences® and Old Spice®. Please visit in.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G India and its brands.

*Disclaimers: Based on a 3rd party survey conducted by Toluna with 900 respondents across 7 cities

