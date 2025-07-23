Anil Kumar Jha Is An Inspiration For Millions Of Maithili Speakers, Has Given Employment To About 5000 Youth

New Delhi [India], July 23: Maithili speakers dominate every major city of India with their language and culture. These days, Anil Kumar Jha is being discussed a lot in the country after Madhubani painting, Makhana production and wonderful hospitality tradition. Anil Kumar Jha, who has employed around 4500-5000 youth, is known as the source of inspiration for millions of Maithili-speaking people.

Anil Kumar Jha, who came from a small village Amithi in Darbhanga district and established himself as a successful businessman of the country, has a goal of employing as many youth of Mithila as possible .Anil Kumar Jha left Darbhanga about 30 years ago and moved to Delhi. Due to his hard work and honesty, today he is famous all over the country as a successful businessman. After establishing himself in his career, due to his special attachment to his mother tongue, Maithili and Mithila culture, he devoted his life to employment-oriented work for the region and Mithila-speaking people.

It is noteworthy that he participated in the constitutional fight for the inclusion of the Maithili language in the Eighth Schedule, which made headlines across the country. Since then, apart from Maithili upliftment, he has been financially supporting non-government institutions. Additionally, they have been providing comprehensive support to numerous widows in need at the village level. The relief work done by them during the flood tragedy in Bihar is still worth remembering. They started spreading awareness about employment by organising employment camps in Maithili-dominated areas and going door-to-door. So far, they have employed between 4,500 and 5,000 youths.

Jha ji, who has been a member of the Atal Bihari International Brotherhood, as the convener of Vishwa Maithil Sangh and as the member of All India Maithil Sangh, is always ready to take the people of Mithila forward, day and night, as a member. He continues to provide physical and financial support to various Mithila organisations for their commendable work. Anil Kumar Jha, who has become a source of inspiration for lakhs of Maithili-speaking youth, needs no introduction.

