Ankush Chaudhari back with a bang!

New Delhi [India], May 2: The superstar makes a return to the big screen after two years in full swag as he plays a dashing police officer in PSI Arjun

A few days ago, the Marathi audience got a glimpse of the upcoming film PSI Arjun. Soon, it was unveiled that actor Ankush Chaudhari would be playing the lead role of a cop in this film. Affectionately called 'Maharashtracha Superstar', Ankush can be seen in a dashing avatar on the poster, making a return to the big screen after two years. The actor's last film was Maharashtra Shahir.

With PSI Arjun, Ankush will be seen as a cop for the first time on the big screen and that itself has raised curiosity among viewers. The film also marks filmmaker Bhushan Patel's foray into Marathi cinema as a director. Known for films like 1920: Evil Returns, Ragini MMS2 and Alone, Bhushan will be seen helming this hatke film and he's as excited as everyone else about it. "While there is a difference working in the Hindi and Marathi film industries, I am someone for whom telling an interesting story is what matters the most. I share a special bond with Maharashtra and this was a fantastic opportunity for me to make a film in a language that I adore. Getting to work with a star like Ankush Chaudhari made this opportunity more exciting," says Bhushan.

The film is produced by Vikram Shankar, who has ensured that the Marathi audience gets a visual spectacle that is complete with style, swag and a story that keeps them hooked. Vikram shares, "I am very happy to have backed this film. Getting a star like Ankush, who is extremely popular among the masses, on board was a win. I believe that the audience loves a good story that is executed well and PSI Arjun is both. We are confident about the film hitting all the right notes."

With the launch of an energetic song, Dhatad Tatad Dhingana, the audience has got another reason to watch this film, which releases on May 9. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and, for the first time ever, Ankush Chaudhari too has lent his voice to a song, which makes this an unusually cool combo. Vikram Shankar adds, "It's a song that suits Ankush's dashing and stylish character in PSI Arjun. Ankush has done a rap portion in the song and Bollywood's popular playback singer Nakash Aziz has sung the song. I think this is the first time something like this will be seen in Marathi cinema."

Produced by Vistromax Entertainment and Dreamweaver Entertainment, PSI Arjun is directed by Bhushan Patel, with Vikram Shankar and Dhruv Das as its producers. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 9.

