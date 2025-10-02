Anshul Garg Mohan – Mr. Ashutosh Gupta – SDM Noida and The Akshaya Patra Foundation – Supports 500 Govt. School Students With Bags And Bottles

MEPL and Akshaya Patra Foundation distributed bags and bottles to 500 students

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1:In a heartfelt CSR initiative to promote education and well-being among underprivileged children, Anshul Garg Mohan – MD of Mohan Electro Casting Private Limited (MEPL) with Chief Guest Shri Ashutosh Gupta – Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sadar at Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar), in association with NGO “The Akshaya Patra Foundation”, have successfully distributed school bags and water bottles to 500 Gautam Budh Nagar Government School Students.

The distribution event was held at the Government. Primary school Lakhnawali, Greater Noida, saw enthusiastic participation from students and local educators. The Safari Brand School Bags and Milton Water Bottles of high quality were provided to help students carry their books and stay hydrated throughout the school day, addressing two basic needs that often go unmet in rural and underfunded urban schools.

Chief Guest, SDM of Sadar (Noida) – Mr Ashutosh Gupta expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying, “This kind of quality support is vital in bridging gaps in educational resources. I commend Mr. Anshul Garg Mohan for taking this significant step and encouraging others to follow suit in contributing to the welfare of our children.”

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Garg Mohan said, “Education is the foundation of a brighter future. By providing these basic supplies, we hope to make a small but meaningful difference in the students’ daily lives, helping them focus better on their studies. It's important that every child feels supported and motivated to attend school regularly.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Sub Divisional Magistrate's Sadar (Noida) office and The Akshaya Patra Foundation, which allows us to reach more children and create a positive impact in their lives.”

“This initiative reflects our commitment to giving back to the community and empowering young students through education.”

The cheapest luxury we can afford is happiness, and nothing can bring happiness more than the smiles on children, which we all saw when they received the necessities.

The distribution was part of a broader campaign to empower underprivileged students and promote education in the region.

About The Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, known for its commitment to supporting education and child nutrition, played a key role in organizing the initiative. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of enhancing learning environments for government school students, ensuring they have the resources necessary to succeed.

For Further Events Details, Follow the link below:

1: Https://www.mepl-mmw.com/csr.php

2. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPORQP7k3Lg/?igsh=YWRrbDIybnFsczM4

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor