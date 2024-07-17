Antara River Cruises' Weekend and Short Getaways in Odisha

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 17: Come August, with a number of long weekends, it's time for a short break with the family or a group of four pax! Antara River Cruises recently launched two cabin catamarans in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha that offer an offbeat two/ three night vacation traversing the estuarine region of the Brahmani - Baitarani River systems and their tributaries. These sustainably built vessels - MV Mahanadi and MV Bhitarkanika - are designed to explore the Bhitarkanika mangrove wetland covering an area of 672 sq km.

Crisscrossed by four rivers: Brahmani, Baitarani, Dhamra and Patasala, the Bhitarkanika National Park has the single largest population of estuarial crocodiles in the world, 8 species of kingfishers and over 300 varieties of birds. The landscape comprising the delta and mangrove clusters is complex and beautiful, a real draw for nature and wildlife lovers.

So, get ready for an extraordinary cruising expedition as the catamarans navigate through India's second largest mangrove in India after Sundarbans in the Bay of Bengal and unveil the hidden treasures of this enchanting and undiscovered region.

Starting 1st August, 2024, the MV Mahanadi and MV Bhitarkanika will offer 2 night/3 day itinerary - Amazon of the East sails every Thursday and Saturday and 3 night/4 day itinerary- Cruising in Bhitarkanika every Monday. Embarking at Gupti, just over a 3 hour drive from Bhubaneswar airport, you cruise through Dangamal exploring Bhitarkanika and then returning to Gupti. The cruise is priced at INR 29,500/- [plus 5% GST] per person per night on twin sharing/double occupancy.

Join Antara's expert guides on immersive excursions, be it bird watching, nature walks, or exploring hidden villages. Every moment promises discovery and awe-inspiring encounters with the natural wonders of Odisha in India.

Highlights of the sustainable nature safari

* Crocodile Watch

* Birding

* Nature Photography

* Star Gazing

* Visit to Dangamal WildlifeMuseum

* Animal Sighting

* Boating

* Forest Trekking

"The rivers in Bhitarkanika National Park form a rich and diverse ecosystem, supporting an abundance of flora and fauna. From dense mangroves and meandering rivers to exotic wildlife and serene landscapes, every corner of this park tells a story of nature's wonder. However, dipping into these intricate ecosystems comes with the responsibility of protecting them and Antara River Cruises is both community inclusive and sensitive to the planet's challenges. Our catamarans present the first hybrid solar electric and fuel powered cruise in India," said Raj Singh, Chairman, Exotic Heritage Group, promoters of Antara River Cruises.

Small pleasures on the Antara catamarans:

Comfort and Elegance: The catamarans, 17 metres long and 6 metres wide, travelling at 5 knots per hour, boast a perfect blend of comfort and elegance offering panoramic views. Featuring two identical cabins, each with, private 3-fixture bathrooms and wardrobes with common spaces to lounge and dine and an airy sundeck. The Antara catamarans redefine expedition cruising in Odisha offering a tranquil home as you cruise through the wetlands.

Culinary Delights: Indulge your palate with a selection of local and international cuisines that complement the surroundings. Wake up to a breakfast with a view or enjoy a sundowner as you gently traverse the Pathsala River or indulge in a high tea as the sight of the distant Bay of Bengal mesmerises you. Traditional fare awaits you at meal times giving you the flavours of the region.

Scenic Routes: Glide through the rich and unique mangrove ecosystem with creeks, mudflats, and estuaries of Odisha presided over by the majestic Sundari tree, immersing yourself in the unparalleled beauty of dense mangroves, vibrant landscapes, and rich biodiversity that the 'mini Amazon' is renowned for. As you lounge on the sun deck or in the comfort of your room, marvel at the flora and fauna enlivening the banks and the constantly changing view along the crisscrossing rivers of the park. Let your camera capture the many varieties of kingfishers caught in the act of snapping up their breakfast fish or a bask of crocodiles having a lazy morning. Ride a small boat through a tangle of breathing roots with a naturalist, perhaps spotting a fishing cat's luminous eyes amidst the gloom, and immerse yourself in the thrilling stillness of unspoiled nature.

Sustainability on board the Antara Catamaran

* The catamarans present the first hybrid solar electric + fuel powered cruise in India

* Avoid single use plastic

* Bio-chemical toilets and water purifying plants on board

* Source all ingredients from local markets

* Follow strict animal welfare guidelines

* Encourage local Odia artisans and crafts for decor and retail

Bhitarkanika National Park: the hidden treasure of History and biodiversity: Bhitarkanika is a 672 sq km large, ecologically significant and protected sanctuary. It was birthed when the king of the ancient kingdom of Kanika meticulously carved a labyrinth of creeks, not only as a defence against sea pirates, and safeguarding his kingdom's flourishing commerce, but also as a secret spot for his hunting escapades. These wild, intricately designed waterways, complex to outsiders, are entered through the Khola gate. Khola means to 'dig the earth', signifying the land's excavation. See the mangroves, creeks and mudflats and their salt-tolerant species and the ubiquitous Sundari tree. This thriving mangrove ecosystem protects the coastline from erosion and is a nurturing ground for an array of marine and land species, including the formidable saltwater crocodile, graceful Indian pythons, elusive king cobras, a plethora of avian species, including migratory birds from Central Asia and Siberia, elegant spotted deer, and robust wild boars.

The Antara Story: Antara believes the best way to see South Asia is from the river. What began in 2003 as a dream for travel industry pioneer and naturalist Raj Singh has today turned into Antara's thoughtfully designed, well-appointed fleet of nine ships that sail South Asia's most iconic rivers. Antara offers its guests beautiful perches on moving water from which to enjoy vibrant and meditative landscapes, people, crafts and wildlife. Our philosophy is to bring the region's indigenous environments and cultures to the world, sustainably, and with its renowned hospitality, in ships that are designed with thought, luxury and care. Antara cruises encompass the Ganga, the Padma and the Brahmaputra River systems to make the world's longest river cruise. In 2024, Antara commenced sailing the four rivers that inundate Bhitarkanika National Park, India's second largest mangrove forest.

For more information on Antara River Cruises please visit: www.antaracruises.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor