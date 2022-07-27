Antariksh Group founders C.A. L.V. Rathi and Bhagwanji N Patel bag honour at Economic Times ChangeMakers

Antariksh Group founders C.A. L.V. Rathi and Bhagwanji N Patel bag honour by Legendary Kumar Sanu at Economic Times ChangeMakers

Mumbai, July 27: One of the country’s leading real estate builders, Antariksh Group, added a new feather to its hat. Its founders, C.A. L.V. Rathi and Bhagwanji N Patel were honoured at the recently held Economic Times ChangeMakers for significantly changing the real estate industry by developing A-grade logistics parks. They were also lauded for generating over a thousand employment opportunities, a noteworthy feat in the post-pandemic era. The trailblazing duo was bestowed with honour by veteran vocalist Kumar Sanu.

Talking about the big win, Mr.Rathi said, “It’s an absolute honour to be known as ‘change makers, and we’re truly grateful to Economic Times for recognizing our efforts. The past two years have been difficult, but this award will motivate us to keep going forward.”

Mr.Patel added, “We’re thankful to Economic Times. But this wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless effort of our incredible team. I hope we continue on this road to success and help as many people as possible.”

Antariksh Group boasts of a team of experienced Chartered Accountants, Company Secretary, MBA professionals, Lawyers & Engineers, which has added to the quality of the organization and its service over the years. Its illustrious clientele includes the likes of giants like Jaguar, Amazon, D Mart, D B Schenker, DHL, Bajaj, Writers, Wellness Forever and Apple, among others. For 15 Years, it has had a rich history of Leasing Warehouses of approximately 12M Square Feet in its tenure. Antariksh Group is currently working towards developing more than 100 acres of land parcel for warehousing space.

In February this year, Antariksh Group was felicitated for being Iconic Logistics Parks Developers at the Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards by Honorable Governor of the state Bhagat Singh Ji Koshyari and social activist Amruta Devendra Fadnavis as well as Sakal Idols Of Maharashtra by then Cabinet Minister Subhash Desai. in Last year, they won an award at the Times Brand Icons event in the category of Leading Logistics Brand.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor