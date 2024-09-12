Anup Jalota Enthralled Audience with Bhajans at 'Krishnarth' Program Organised by Studio Refuel

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Bhajan Samrat and Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota mesmerized the audience with his soulful bhajans at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. The program, titled 'Krishnarth,' was organized by Studio Refuel and featured Anup Jalota's renditions of Lord Krishna's stories through his songs. Legendary singers Suresh Wadkar and Ghanshyam Vaswani were also present at the event.

Studio Refuel's CEO (India Chapter) Sachin Tailang and CEO (Dubai Chapter) Raman Chhibber honored the two singers with bouquets. Anup Jalota's bhajans left the audience spellbound, and his songs like 'Aisi Lagi Lagan' and 'Itani Shakti Hamein Dena Data' forced everyone to hum along.

Anup Jalota thanked Studio Refuel and its team for organizing the event in just one day, saying that such programs should continue to happen. He praised the power of devotional music, saying it brings peace and tranquility to the heart and soul.

Suresh Wadkar said that the evening at ISKCON was unforgettable, and Anup Jalota's bhajans brought peace to everyone's hearts. He thanked Kumarr, from Studio Refuel, for inviting him to the program.

Kumarr from Studio Refuel said that "he has been a fan of Anup Jalota's voice since childhood and that his mother used to listen to his bhajans. He promised to organize a bigger and more grand bhajan program with Anup Jalota soon, where thousands of people could attend. Anup Jalota agreed to perform at the next program, and Kumar expressed his gratitude, saying that they all benefited greatly from the evening's devotional music."

