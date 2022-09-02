Anuraj Antil, Managing Director Of Kronus Infratech & Consultants, honoured by WASME at Global Icon Awards 2022

PrimexNews

September 2: World Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (WASME) honours winners of Global Icon Awards 2022 for outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. WASME is the global voice for SME’s.

This year, Anuraj Antil, Managing Director of Kronus Infratech & Consultants Pvt Ltd, was awarded as “Most Promising Consultant” in the Real Estate industry at Global Icon Awards 2022. WASME praises the company’s participation & contributions to the real estate industry. Anuraj Antil, Managing Director of the company, showed his gratitude towards the honour and thanked WASME for the recognition.

Kronus Infratech is a well-known & leading pioneer in the real estate sector in Sonipat, Haryana. Managing director of Kronus Infratech & Consultants, Anuraj Antil, believes that “THE BUILDINGS WE CREATE INSPIRE US & REFLECT WHO WE ARE AS A SOCIETY.”

Kronus Infratech is an Indian-based construction company headquartered in Sonipat, Haryana, India. Under the leadership of Mr. Anuraj Antil, we seek to contribute to the physical and ideal foundation of our surroundings—establishing our legacy, leaving our mark, and making great progress in the construction sector.

Anuraj Antil is the Managing Director of Kronus Infratech & Consultants Pvt Ltd. He looks after the overall management, including operations, marketing, and client relationship. In an all-encompassing role, Mr Antil manages the new projects and allocates pro-bono budgets. He proposes & develops new strategic partnerships, proposals, plans and guides long-term objectives to meet the business needs and requirements of Kronus Infratech.

Anuraj is an innovator & entrepreneur with over 10 years of work experience in diversified Business Leadership. His diverse expertise area includes finance management, business development, client management, and the development of key business strategies. With his innovative approach, he is willing to bring innovation to construction space by developing modern, futuristic and sustainable projects. He is an effective communicator, negotiator and motivator with exceptional capabilities in managing concurrently running tasks, and he identifies and leverages assets in teammates to reach organizational goals. Anuraj is a relentless optimist who believes there is no failure, only feedback.

Paving the way for modern developers, Kronus Infratech is one of the fastest-growing organizations in its vertical. Established in 2014, Kronus Infratech deals in Irrigation contracts, residential and commercial construction, and mining of sandstone and granite. With 40 employees working, the company has 12 completed projects and 6 ongoing projects. The organization is rapidly growing as they have registered a turnover of INR 25 crore.

Mr. Anuraj is also an active social worker as he is associated with Human for Human, an NGO. He is an advisor and volunteer at Human for Human, working for the welfare of underprivileged children and women to help them with primary education, food, and health.

Feeling proud & honoured to receive the award, Anuraj Antil, Managing Director of Kronus Infratech & Consultants Pvt Ltd, now has the vision to be one of the most credible integrated utility companies in the world, delivering best-in-class, reliable and quality products & services to all customers. He aspires to maintain his services at a different class that meets international standards at competitive costs.

Anuraj Antil has expressed his gratitude not only to the WASME for this award but also to his father Mr. Rajbir Antil, for his guidance in pursuing excellence in his field through dedication.

