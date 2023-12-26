Apexon Ignite Kicks Off 'Giveathon 2023' With Tree Plantation Initiative In Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 26: Ignite, the CSR program of Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, partnered with Karma Foundation to conduct an extensive environmental awareness campaign and tree plantation initiative in Ahmedabad.

The inaugural event was held at JDG Government School Sanand, Ahmedabad, on December 09, 2023, and was presided over by Sandeep Dhar, Chief Delivery Officer, Apexon, Ashok Karania, Vice President and Global Head, Apexon Ignite and Prakash Purohit, CSR Head and Operations, Karma Foundation. Over 50 enthusiastic Ignite volunteers from Apexon's Ahmedabad office, members of Karma Foundation, and students from JDG School actively participated in the event.

Over 8,000 saplings were planted across various locations in Ahmedabad, with indigenous species of trees; local to the environment, being carefully chosen to replenish and revitalize the city's green cover.

The drive is part of Apexon Ignite's Giveathon 2023 program, an end-of-year initiative across India, aimed at furthering Ignite's positive impact on communities.

The Giveathon program encompasses several initiatives, such as a tree plantation drive in Ahmedabad, painting and refurbishing infrastructure at selected government schools in Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Pune, and conducting a cleanliness drive in Bengaluru.

"Apexon's Ignite program is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to making a difference to the causes and communities that need us," said Sandeep Dhar, Chief Delivery Officer, Apexon. "While our digital expertise contributes to shaping a more environmentally conscious future, the significance of direct environmental stewardship remains paramount and events such as these are integral to our sustainability efforts."

"Sustainability is a key pillar of Apexon Ignite's charter and this drive is just one among several initiatives and projects we've identified nationwide," said Ashok Karania, Vice President and Global Head, Apexon Ignite. "Ignite is powered by the enthusiasm of the passionate Apexer volunteers and our partners. We are grateful to collaborate with Karma Foundation to further our efforts in enhancing sustainability, bolstering greenery, and fostering biodiversity restoration."

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences. For over 17 years, the companies have been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Their reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on three broad solution areas of digital services: Digital Experience, Data Services, and Digital Engineering and has deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

