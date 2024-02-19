APICON 2024: A Mahakumbh of 10,000 Doctors for a Showcase of Medical Excellence and Innovation in Delhi

Health Presso

New Delhi [India], February 19: Brace yourselves for a transformative medical experience! The Association of Physicians of India (API) unveils its 79th Annual Conference, APICON 2024, promising a glimpse into the future of healthcare from February 22nd to 25th at Bharat Mandapam (IECC), New Delhi.

The conference is expected to attract over 10,000 delegates from across India and abroad, who will participate in a variety of scientific sessions, workshops, symposia, and exhibitions, showcasing the latest developments and innovations in the field of medicine.

Dr Rajesh Upadhyaya, Organising Secretary, APICON 2024, said, "We are delighted to host APICON 2024 in the national capital, which is a hub of culture, history, and diversity. We have planned a rich and diverse scientific program, which will cater to the interests and needs of physicians from all backgrounds and levels of expertise. We have also arranged for a number of social and cultural events, which will provide an opportunity for the delegates to network, interact, and enjoy the hospitality and heritage of Delhi. We hope that APICON 2024 will be a memorable and rewarding experience for all the attendees, and will inspire them to pursue excellence and innovation in their medical careers." He informed that Sh. Jagdeep Dhankar, Vice President of India would be inaugurating the conference on 22nd February, 2024.

APICON 2024 is a golden opportunity for physicians and medical professionals to learn, share, and network with their peers and mentors, and to celebrate the achievements and challenges of the medical profession. The conference will also highlight the role and contribution of API in advancing the standards and quality of medical practice in India, and in addressing the health needs and issues of the society.

Held in the captivating city of Delhi, APICON 2024 offers more than just academic excellence. Explore the city's historical monuments, vibrant markets, and delectable cuisine, creating memories that transcend the conference space.

Registration for APICON 2024 will be available on-site. For more information about the conference, including the scientific program, speakers, venue, and accommodation, please visit the official website at www.apicon2024.in.

Close to 1000 faculty from across the length and breadth of India and international faculty from the UK, Australia and the SAARC countries will be deliberating in this scientific extravaganza, and enrich the delegates at the conference.

Topics like the impact of pollution on various body systems will be discussed in detail. Delhi and NCR and the whole of north India, has been grappling with the problem of air pollution year after year, and the impact on human health, hitherto not much known, will be discussed I the conference.

The role of Artificial intelligence in medical field and patient care, will also be discussed in several sessions during the conference, and the delegates will be enlightened on this aspect.

Dr Anupam Prakash, Scientific Coordinator highlighted that the aspect of adult immunisation gained a lot of importance with COVID-19 vaccines being administered primarily in adults. Many other diseases can be tackled by promoting vaccination in adults, thus reducing the morbidity and mortality caused by diseases like herpes zoster, pertussis, diphtheria, pneumococcal, HBV and HPV, etc.

The threat of biological warfare posed to the human race, specially with the ongoing wars in different geographical areas of the world, and with the threats of various outbreaks occurring every now and then in India as well as in the world will also be discussed in the conference. The role of climate change in causing increased outbreaks, and the changing scenario of existing diseases would also be discussed.

All the scientific updates involving the whole human body and relating to clinical signs, diagnostics, therapeutics and even the preventive aspects will be addressed kin this mammoth event.

Dr R K Singal, Dean Indian College of Physicians, the academic wing of the API, informed that 220 API members of repute would be awarded the Fellowship of the Indian College of Physicians, and the function would be presided over by Dr Jitendra Singh, Senior Minister in thee Govt. of India. He also informed that several panel discussions, and workshops have been planned to be conducted during the conference.1500 papers would be presented by researchers and postgraduates, and it will be an academic treat of the highest order for the participants.

