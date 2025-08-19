Apna Vikas: A.I.-Based Mentor & Coach To Manage People And Their Perspectives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Why do countless young Indians face the same anxious questions day after day? “How can I give a confident job interview when I freeze up?” “What is the best way to handle a boss who seems biased against me?” “How do I rise in my career when every step feels like a struggle?” Despite attending trainings, reading books, or watching videos, most people do not see lasting change. The missing ingredient is truly personalised, constant guidance that fits the individual's unique personality.

Before using Apna Vikas

Guidance came mainly from motivational videos

Help was limited to parents, relatives, or teachers

One-to-one consultations were expensive

Interaction mostly happened in groups (like training sessions)

Career and soft-skill advice was generic and one-size-fits-all

Available only in English, creating a language barrier

After using Apna Vikas

Personalized AI guide instead of generic videos

24/7 support via WhatsApp

Affordable AI mentoring compared to costly consultations

One-to-one interaction with AI

Career and soft-skill guidance tailored to personality

Available in both Hindi and English

Across the world, millions of youth and working professionals face this challenge. Most skill-building options are generic, mass-produced, and not designed for personal transformation. Life coaches, leadership guides, and counsellors offer the one-to-one personalised support known to create real change—but these are expensive and limited to a select few. Individual sessions often cost ₹3,000 to ₹35,000 per session, making them expensive.

As per ADP Research and Gallup reports in 2025, only 19% of Indian employees feel truly engaged, with stress, anger, and high attrition increasing dramatically. Employers increasingly seek candidates with strong soft skills like communication, teamwork, and adaptability—skills mostly missing today.

Apna Vikas is transforming this scenario by offering affordable, AI-driven personal coaching tailored to each user's personality. Drawing on 32 years of research, Apna Vikas applies proven techniques such as the Enneagram to create detailed personality profiles, enabling its AI chatbot to deliver personalised, one to one guidance.

Available in both English and Hindi, Apna Vikas can be accessed on WhatsApp or any smartphone browser, making personalised coaching accessible even to users outside major cities. This breakthrough makes professional growth possible for rural youth, students, white-collar workers, and even blue-collar employees.

The affordability is boosted by exclusive discounts for HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders, and expanded further by a recent partnership with Microsoft. Organisations can now deploy Apna Vikas's platform securely and anonymously for their employees, boosting workforce skill development and engagement.

Founder Venkatesh Madurai Subramanian, an internationally certified leadership coach with extensive global experience, created Apna Vikas inspired by his work with rural and urban Indians during the pandemic. His passion to democratise personalised coaching drives the platform's rapid growth and its plans to add more Indian languages and pioneering new features.

For millions of Indians seeking real, personalised guidance and growth, Apna Vikas offers an AI-powered mentor who truly “knows you” and helps unlock your best self—anytime, anywhere.

Apna Vikas is actively building partnerships with various organisations and institutions to bring its personalised solutions to their members.

To learn more, please see https://www.apnavikas.com/?reference=VikasForAll

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor