Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad Felicitated Bone Cancer Survivors for Their Grit and Determination

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23:In a heart-warming ceremony held at Apollo Hospitals Cancer Centre Jubilee Hills several bone cancer survivors were honoured for their indomitable spirit and inspiring journey of recovery. The event, organized by Apollo Cancer Centre aimed to celebrate the strength, resilience, and courage of individuals who have fought and overcome one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of Apollo Cancer Centre, welcoming the gathering on the occasion of World Sarcoma Day said early detection and multidisciplinary treatment is very essential in improving sarcoma outcomes. Dr. Reddy also highlighted recent advancements in cancer care and said although the sarcomas are rare, they can be life threatening if ignored. Creating awareness to help identify rare cancers like sarcoma in the early stages helps to cure it effectively.

Dr. Rajeev Reddy, Orthopaedic Oncologist said, “Bone cancer treatments are complex and physically demanding. These survivors have shown extraordinary willpower in the face of adversity. Their stories will inspire many battling similar conditions.” Many survivors shared their experiences, expressing gratitude to their doctors, caregivers, and families. A 19-year-old student, emotionally recounted her journey from diagnosis to recovery, saying, “It was a long and painful path, but today I stand stronger, thanks to everyone who supported me.”

The felicitation program was attended by leading oncologists, orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Nikhil Suresh (Director, Medical Oncology), Dr. K.J. Reddy, Dr. Subba Reddy, Dr. Ajesh Rajesh Saxena, Dr. Ramu Damuluri, and Dr. Srinath Bharadwaj participated. health professionals, and families of the survivors. Eminent personalities graced the occasion and lauded the survivors as “living symbols of hope and courage.”

The event also featured an awareness session on early symptoms of bone cancer, importance of timely diagnosis, and advances in surgical treatments, limb salvage procedures, and rehabilitation. The program concluded with the distribution of mementoes and certificates to the survivors, followed by a cultural performance and a message of hope that cancer may be tough, but the human spirit is tougher.

Mr.Tejesvi Rao Veerepalli, Teleangana Regional CEO Apollo Hospitals stated that Events like these help highlight bone cancer otherwise less prominent than cancers such as breast or lung and stress the importance of early detection among high-risk groups.

Dr.Ravindra Babu Annam, Director Medical Services Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills said such gatherings send a powerful message, bone cancer can be battled successfully, and life can flourish again.

About Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad stands as a beacon of hope and healing. For over 36 years, it has consistently led advancements in medical innovation, clinical excellence, and technology-driven care. Apollo Hospitals are regularly ranked among the top institutions in India, known for their excellence across specialties including cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics and robotic surgery.

