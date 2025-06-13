Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad Sets New Benchmark with AHA Comprehensive Chest Pain Centre Certification

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13: Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, has become one of the first hospitals in India to receive the prestigious Comprehensive Chest Pain Center Certification from the American Heart Association (AHA), a landmark recognition in the field of cardiac emergency care.

This elite certification the highest level awarded by the AHA's Chest Pain Center program recognizes hospitals that demonstrate exceptional standards in the rapid assessment and treatment of chest pain, particularly for acute and life-threatening heart attacks such as STEMI (ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction).

“This certification is a testament to Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills' unwavering commitment to providing evidence-based, world-class cardiac care,” said Dr. D.P. Suresh, incoming volunteer co-chair of the AHA's International Committee. “The hospital's dedication to clinical excellence ensures that patients experiencing acute cardiac conditions receive timely, life-saving interventions.”

Mr. Tejesvi Rao, CEO of Apollo Hospitals, Telangana Region, emphasized the significance of this achievement in the context of global and national health challenges. “Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 32% of all deaths. In India, heart disease is responsible for nearly 36% of adult deaths between ages 30 and 69. The AHA certification reflects Apollo Jubilee Hills' readiness to tackle this crisis through stringent clinical protocols, cutting-edge technology, and adherence to international best practices,” he said.

Dr. Imron Subhan, head of emergency medicine at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, said the Comprehensive Chest Pain Center Certification program was developed to identify and honor hospitals that excel in delivering rapid, evidence-based care including performing emergency percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for heart attack patients. These certified centers are equipped to improve patient outcomes and save lives by ensuring swift diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Manoj Agarwal, Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, noted that the hospital now joins a growing global network of AHA-certified Chest Pain Centers committed to reducing cardiac mortality and building healthier communities. He added, “At Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills, our Cardiology Department follows a robust acute myocardial infarction (MI) protocol designed to quickly identify and treat heart attacks using advanced interventions.”

Highlighting the network-wide efficiency, he shared that across the Apollo Hospitals group, the Door-to-Balloon (D2B) time the critical time between a patient's arrival and the PCI procedure has been brought down to under 60 minutes, well ahead of the American College of Cardiology's 90-minute benchmark.

Dr.Ravindra Babu Annam Director Medical Services Telangana Cluster, said this certification reaffirms Apollo Hospitals' role as a leader in cardiac care and a benchmark institution in India's healthcare landscape.

About Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad stands as a beacon of hope and healing. For over 36 years, it has consistently led advancements in medical innovation, clinical excellence, and technology-driven care. Apollo Hospitals are regularly ranked among the top institutions in India, known for their excellence across specialties including cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics and robotic surgery.

