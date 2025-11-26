Apollo Micro Systems, Iit-Chennai, And Indian Navy Form Strategic Tri-Party Alliance To Accelerate Indigenous Defence Technology Development

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS), a leading defence and aerospace technology firm, today announced the Exchange of a Joint Development Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy represented by Directorate General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI), and the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai (IIT-Chennai).

The historic MoU was officially exchanged in the presence of the Hon'ble Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Shri Rajnath Singh, during the prestigious Swavalamban 2025 event held at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on 25 Nov, underscoring the Government's commitment to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative in defence.

A Strategic Collaboration For Defence Self-Reliance

This unique tripartite agreement leverages the core strengths of India’s defence ecosystem: academic research, military domain expertise, and industrial manufacturing capacity. The collaboration is focused on addressing and solving present and future problem statements of the Armed Forces through indigenous research and development (R&D).

Roles and Responsibilities in the Alliance:

IIT-Chennai: The premier research institute shall serve as the Research Anchor, driving the initial, fundamental, and conceptual design phases. IIT-Chennai will focus on developing cutting-edge, future-proof technologies and intellectual property (IP) to tackle complex military challenges.

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS): AMS will act as the Technology Development and Manufacturing Partner. Utilizing its 40 Years of technological expertise and advanced manufacturing infrastructure, the company will undertake the complex task of converting laboratory-scale research into robust, battlefield-ready products.

Directorate General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI): DGNAI shall provide its crucial domain expertise and operational insights. Furthermore, DGNAI will assist in testing the developed products, ensuring that all systems meet stringent military specifications and are ready for integration into the Naval fleet and other defence platforms.

Management Quote

Commenting on the significance of the MoU, Mr. Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems Limited, stated:

“This strategic understanding serves as a gateway to addressing some of the most critical problem statements of our Armed Forces in a comprehensive, three-front manner. The synergy between IIT-Chennai's research excellence, our proven manufacturing capabilities, and DGNAI's operational mandate creates a formidable ecosystem for indigenisation. Together, we are poised to deliver next-generation solutions that enhance national security and truly embody the spirit of ‘Make in India' for the world.”

“He further emphasized that this collaborative model ensures that new technologies are mission-relevant, rigorously tested, and deployment-ready for naval platforms, thereby significantly reducing dependence on foreign imports and strengthening India's self-reliance in defence capabilities, On the back drop of AMS getting into explosives this MoU marks a significance.”

“He also further added that this partnership with IIT-Chennai shall further be extended for other technologically advanced products developed for Indian Army, Indian Airforce, Space and other applications across domains. The multi-domain and multi- disciplinary capabilities of IIT-Chennai and Apollo Micro Systems Limited shall bring more value to making India Atmanirbhar”

CATALYSING INNOVATION THROUGH SWAVALAMBAN

The Exchange of the MoU at Swavalamban 2025, the Indian Navy’s flagship event for innovation and indigenisation, highlights the shift towards a collaborative R&D model. This partnership is expected to focus on high-technology areas critical to modern warfare, including advanced Electronic Warfare systems, precision guidance and control systems, and high-energy armament solutions and not limited to them.

The successful execution of projects under this MoU will significantly contribute to the Ministry of Defence's goal of achieving self-reliance in critical defence technologies, thereby bolstering India’s position as a hub for defence manufacturing.

