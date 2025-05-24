Apollo Micro Systems Limited Announces Results for Q4FY25 and FY2025, APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS LTD REPORTS HIGHEST EVER REVENUE AND PAT FOR THE FISCAL 2025

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE: APOLLO | BSE: 540879), is an electronic, electromechanical and engineering design, manufacturing and supplies company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and Full Year (FY) ended 31st March 2025.

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Limited, said:

"FY25 has been a landmark year for Apollo Micro Systems Ltd marking our strongest performance to date. We achieved a significant milestone with revenue reaching Rs562.07 crore, representing a robust 51.24% year-on-year growth. EBITDA stood at Rs132 crore, reflecting a 54% increase YoY, with a healthy EBITDA margin of 23.50%. Net profit surged by 81.18%, in line with our annual guidance. What we commit, we deliver.

These results are a testament not just to numbers, but to the strength of our robust order book, the successful execution of strategic defence programs, and the seamless transition of several high-value products into the production phase.

In a business defined by tailored, complex, and mission-critical solutions, sequential (quarter- on-quarter) comparisons often fail to reflect the true picture. Product mix and delivery cycles vary significantly based on client-specific requirements. Accordingly, annual performance remains the most meaningful benchmark for evaluating our financial and operational progress.

Our sustained investments in indigenous technologies, coupled with our alignment to national defence priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner in India's evolving defence ecosystem.

We are also pleased to announce a significant strategic milestone the acquisition of IDL Explosives Ltd. This marks a new chapter for Apollo Micro Systems as we move closer to becoming a fully integrated Tier-1 defence OEM. The acquisition not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities but also broadens our solutions portfolio across critical areas of India's defence supply chain. It is a proud moment and a feather in our cap that positions us for greater impact and scale.

Looking ahead, we expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next two years driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase. Operating margins are projected to improve in the first half of FY26 due to favorable operating leverage and product mix. However, ongoing and planned capital investments are expected to moderate margin expansion in the latter half of FY26 and into FY27.

Recent geopolitical developments particularly the India-Pakistan conflict have further accelerated demand for indigenous defence solutions. Several of our systems were successfully tested and demonstrated during this period, generating significant interest and engagement across the defence value chain.

As we move forward, our commitment remains unwavering: to drive innovation, deliver operational excellence, and deepen strategic partnerships. Apollo Micro Systems is not only delivering record-breaking results we are helping shape a self-reliant, future-ready defence infrastructure for India."

