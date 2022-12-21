Appinventiv wins first spot in ‘Best Place To Work’ by The Outlook India Survey

Noida, December 21: Appinventiv, a digital transformation company, wins the first spot in the Best Place to Work, accorded by The Outlook India Survey. The award comes as a reflection of a combined score that includes the aspects of culture, performances, benefits, and overall work environment.

The award focused on objective output and subjective perceptions formed over multiple survey questionnaires that gave it the esteemed designation of the best place to work in 2022.

Great work cultures have their roots coming from the top; the Leadership Group here, inclusive of Saurabh Singh along with Sudeep Srivastava, Prateek Saxena, Peeyush Singh and Dileep Gupta, has an immense role to play in spearheading unified vision inclusivity, inspiration, support, and growth throughout the organization. They believe that this culture is what helps the brand stand out in offering the best mobility engineering consultation, development and support.

Upon receiving the award, CEO, Saurabh Singh expressed, “Our culture is what defines the basic existence of our organization and stays at the forefront of fueling our growth. We take immense pride in receiving this recognition from The Outlook India and cherish it as an example of the leaps and bounds one can achieve when a unified vision becomes the blueprint of a great work culture.”

Appinventiv is a one-stop digital product engineering enabler that started in 2015 with a handful of members with a vision to revolutionize the digital landscape of how businesses run and scale their operations. Today it stands strong with a team of 1000+ members that comprise tech experts, creative thinkers and design enthusiasts across multiple locations on a global scale and the core team that leads the vision ahead with all the needed ideas, intelligence and technological support.

As per the Outlook India Survey, the employees shared a well-thought outlook on their employers, be it inclusivity, transparency, constructive feedback and frequent extravagant events – their social networking platforms being a testament to the interactive work ethic & up skilling, an employee would seek in a place they spend their productive 9 hours of the day, 5 days a week.

COVID was a testing time not only for people but for businesses as well. When there was an upsurge in unemployment, Appinventiv launched extensive hiring campaigns to provide work opportunities to job seekers. While offering requisite assistance to external individuals, Appinventiv conducted two rounds of increments with an average of 22% for its existing employees to help them stir away from COVID with financial ease.

To relieve the employees from the uncertainty of the COVID-19 risks, the company announced the inclusion of all family members in their health cover, free of cost. The result of these initiatives boosted employee morale along with proactive remote participation that grew the business instead of going through cost cuttings.

Along with a great referral bonus, appraisals, celebrations and appreciation for the existing employees, they also have an internal entrepreneurship programme where employee notions are supported and funded.

Appinventiv has four global offices and five centres of excellence in India. For the last 7+ years, they have served esteemed customers from startups and digital-focused enterprises to Fortune 500 companies across domains including FinTech, HealthTech, Blockchain, Media, OTT, Commerce & EdTech. Despite the impact COVID-19 had on other companies, Appinventiv was still able to scale its revenue by 127%.

