Apple’s Vision Pro shipments doubled in Q3, AR glasses set to grow in 2025

New Delhi, Dec 28 Meta remained its dominance in the global virtual reality (VR) market with a 65 per cent market share in Q3 2024, as Apple’s Vision Pro shipments doubled (on-quarter) following its international launch in China, Europe and APAC, according to a new report.

Overall, global VR headset shipments fell 4 per cent (on-year) and 16 per cent (on-quarter) in Q3 2024, the market’s third consecutive quarter of declines, according to Counterpoint’s Global XR (AR/VR) Headset Model Tracker.

The decrease was primarily due to a 50 per cent drop in the tethered VR headset segment during the quarter. In contrast, the standalone VR headset segment grew by 14 per cent YoY.

Counterpoint expects international sales to account for nearly 90 per cent of Apple’s total shipments in H2 2024.

“Apple is reportedly testing OLED displays made on conventional glass substrates for its lower-cost Vision headset. This display technology is likely more cost-effective than the Micro OLED displays used in the Vision Pro,” the report mentioned.

Pico’s shipments dipped 2 per cent YoY but grew 6 per cent QoQ. Sony’s shipments fell 29 per cent YoY but more than doubled QoQ boosted by its PC adapter launch and promotional campaigns in North America and Europe.

Despite the lacklustre XR market performance in Q3 2024, the period marked pivotal industry advancements.

The report said that the debut of Meta’s Orion AR glasses and Snap’s Spectacles’ 24 AR glasses showcased the future potential of AR technologies.

Leveraging advancements in generative AI technologies, traditional hardware giants, AR/VR OEMs, and internet companies are shifting their focus to the development of AR+AI smart glasses.

“While the global VR market is likely to see only slight growth in the coming years, Counterpoint expects significant expansion in the global AR smart glasses market, the roper mentioned.

