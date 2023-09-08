Applications Invited for PIC Social Innovation Lab National Competition for Social Innovators and Entrepreneurs

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Applications are invited for the National Competition for social innovators and entrepreneurs to be held as part of the 11th National Conference on Social Innovation (NCSI), on 17 November 2023, at YASHADA, Baner Road, Pune.

The annual event is organised by Social Innovation Lab (SI Lab) – which is the research vertical of Pune International Centre (PIC), an independent think tank deliberating on issues of national importance and headed by eminent scientist Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar and Chairman of the 13th Finance Commission Dr. Vijay Kelkar – in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Applications may be filled on https://tinyurl.com/NCSI2023, or on the website https://si.puneinternationalcentre.org/.

Winners from each of the three categories – Urban, Rural and Tribal – will receive a cash award of Rs 50,000.

The deadline for applications is 15 September 2023.

The competition is an opportunity for social innovators to showcase their rural, tribal and urban innovations and network with leading CSR/grant/donation/accelerator/impact investors; be part of the 9-month mentoring programme called Social Enterprise Mentorship Programme (SEMP); and access PIC’s Social Innovation Lab’s Shared Service Centre for Social Enterprises (SSC-SE).

In the past editions of the Conference, social innovators from across India presented their innovations and benefitted from the support and mentorship provided by PIC’s Social Innovation Lab.

Pune International Centre’s Social Innovation Lab (SI Lab) is dedicated to empowering and supporting social entrepreneurs in their mission to create positive social impact through their enterprises. Through our various initiatives, we provide resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help social entrepreneurs turn their innovative ideas into sustainable and impactful ventures.

For details, contact: 7722071005/06

Email: si@puneinternationalcentre.org/silab@puneinternationalcentre.org

