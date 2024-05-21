Applying for a Schengen Visa? Understanding Travel Insurance Requirements

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 21: You must be aware that there are different categories of visas based on the country you are travelling to. Just like you will need an American visa to travel to the US, you must have a Schengen visa if you wish to travel to any of the European countries that come under the Schengen Area.

In total, 27 countries come under its jurisdiction and are called the Schengen Area. Therefore, non-European citizens and other foreign nationals, such as Indians, must apply for a Schengen visa to the area for varied purposes.

However, when it comes to securing yourself financially before travelling, you cannot miss out on opting for travel insurance. So, read on to learn more about its requirements and other details.

Is Travel Insurance Mandatory for Schengen Visa Applications?

Yes, travel insurance is a mandatory requirement if you wish to opt for a Schengen Visa from India. It is also interesting to note that with the help of a single Schengen visa, you can travel to other countries included in the Schengen Area.

However, you must prove your financial stability to be eligible for a Schengen visa. A suitable travel insurance plan can help you do so. Travel insurance that provides coverage for medical emergencies, including other areas, like loss of invaluable items, luggage, thrift of passport, etc., is essential in this case.

It is so since it acts as a financial protection for you and the travellers accompanying you throughout the trip.

Therefore, if you do not have a suitable travel insurance policy issued in your name, your Schengen visa application will be rejected.

What are the Requirements of a Schengen Visa Travel Insurance for Indian Citizens?

There are a few requirements for travel insurance for Schengen visa for Indian citizens, which include the following:

* The travel insurance plan you have opted for should have a minimum coverage value of 30,000 euros or Rs. 2,664,330.

* Your travel insurance plan must provide medical emergency coverages, which include hospitalisation costs in case of accidents.

* Your travel insurance policy must be valid throughout your trip to the Schengen country you are travelling to and other countries of the Schengen Area.

* You must have all the required papers stating the purpose of your visit to Schengen country, the time frame you will be staying there for, and other details as requested.

How Can You Buy Travel Insurance for a Schengen Visa from India?

You can purchase a suitable travel insurance plan after thoroughly researching the insurance provider. Make sure to check the provider's reviews and proceed accordingly.

However, once you have sorted out your preferences regarding the insurance plan you would like to go for, you can follow the given steps to apply for the same:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the travel insurance provider you wish to buy your plan from. You can also download their personalised mobile application if they have one.

Step 2: Select a standard travel insurance plan or customise the plan based on your preferences.

Step 3: Provide the travel dates of your international gateway to the Schengen country.

Step 4: Select the coverage you would like to go for.

Step 5: Enter the required information about you and your travel companions.

Step 6: Pay the required fees online to get the coverage instantly. Once done, you will receive an SMS or email confirming the same.

Please note that this travel insurance application process is general. It may differ according to the specific policies or different travel insurance providers. So, ensure to inquire about the application process and resolve your doubts by contacting the provider well in advance.

What is the Claiming Process of Travel Insurance for a Schengen Visa Holder?

Below is a general process for how you can easily claim the sum insured when you need it. Even though claiming processes can differ among providers, go through the following steps to have an idea about the same:

Step 1: Contact your travel insurance provider by email or by calling them on their emergency number. Make sure to contact them through your registered email ID or mobile number.

Step 2: Once you successfully contact them, they will immediately provide the list of hospitals that do not require any cash to start prompt treatment.

Step 3: The travel insurance provider will notify you once they pay all the hospital bills or medical costs.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, the Schengen visa application process becomes easier when you already have an appropriate travel insurance plan. Therefore, once you know the requirements regarding your travel insurance, make sure to accumulate them all and opt for one well in advance that aligns with your preferences perfectly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor