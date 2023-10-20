Aprecomm's Network Intelligence to Power Mercku WiFi Mesh Devices

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 20: Aprecomm, a pioneering network intelligence provider for broadband infrastructure, has announced its global collaboration for powering Mercku's WiFi mesh devices.

The partnership will enhance Mercku's innovative WiFi connectivity solutions with Aprecomm's AI-enabled analytics platform.

Mercku equipment will now have out-of-the-box support for Aprecomm's network intelligence cloud, which helps optimize connectivity experience for homes and small businesses. Communication service providers using Mercku WiFi equipment will now have complete visibility to the network and can resolve customer equipment inquiries in minutes, leveraging the fully automated root-cause analysis.

Speaking about this partnership, Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm said, "Aprecomm's strategic partnership with Mercku will transform WiFi experience management for ISPs in Mercku's markets. We will empower ISPs to improve broadband rollout efficiency with our unique technology, propelling us to unparalleled success."

"At Mercku, we pride ourselves on marrying art with technology, turning into solutions which both users and operators love," says Shi Ge, Co-Founder and CEO, Mercku. "With Aprecomm Wi-Fi Intelligence integration, Mercku's ISP partners can further reduce operating costs, while providing more reliable connectivity experience to the end-user."

Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm spoke about the partnership and said, "Our artificial intelligence-based solution boosts WiFi performance, giving Mercku users a flawless internet experience and Service Providers cutting-edge technology to understand subscriber experience."

