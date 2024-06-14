APSEZ fortifies global ESG leadership with climate and sustainability awards

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 14 : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has once again underscored its commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility, garnering accolades for its exemplary climate initiatives and robust ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance.

According to a press release, at the 'Climate Action in India: Role of Businesses & Supply Chain' ceremony in New Delhi, co-hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), APSEZ was honored by CDP for its efforts in combating climate change and advancing sustainable practices throughout its supply chain.

The company achieved a leadership band "A-" from CDP, recognizing its proactive measures in emission reduction, climate governance, supplier engagement, and managing scope 3 emissions and associated risks.

This places APSEZ among a select few globally to achieve leadership status in both climate change and supply chain engagement.

Furthermore, APSEZ's ESG credentials received a significant boost from Sustainalytics, which upgraded its assessment score to 11.3, indicating a strong performance nearing the negligible risk category (0-10 score band).

Among the 16,215 companies rated globally by Sustainalytics, APSEZ now ranks in the 95th percentile, affirming its position as a leader in sustainable practices within the port sector.

The company's commitment to low carbon transition has propelled it to maintain top rankings, reflecting substantial improvement over recent years.

Ashwini Gupta, CEO of APSEZ, expressed pride in the company's achievements, stating, "At APSEZ, we remain resolute in our commitment to sustainability, with concerted efforts to reduce carbon emissions. We are pleased with the continuous improvement in our ESG performance and the 'climate leadership position' assigned by multiple ESG rating agencies. We are now working on net zero commitment by 2040 through renewable capacity deployment and greening the transportation."

Globally, APSEZ continues to shine in sustainability assessments, standing in the 96th percentile in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023. This places APSEZ among the top 15 companies globally and notably the only port operator in its category.

The company excelled particularly in environmental criteria, which constitute a significant 56 per cent weightage in the CSA.

Moody's also recognized APSEZ's leadership in energy transition with an 'Advanced' rating, reinforcing its strong environmental, social, and governance practices.

In the 2022 assessment, APSEZ secured top honors in the Transport & Logistics sector and ranked ninth across all industries in Global Emerging Markets.

Domestically, APSEZ topped the charts in ESG performance across sectors in India, demonstrating its comprehensive commitment to sustainable growth.

