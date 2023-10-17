Are Agtech investors making a costly mistake?

Mr Vikesh Gupta, CEO – VK Packwell

New Delhi (India), October 17: In a candid conversation with VK Packwell’s CEO, Vikesh Gupta, it’s clear that the agtech industry is undergoing a seismic shift. Vikesh, a visionary in the field, expressed concern over the current investment trends, where companies are resorting to unsustainable practices to stay afloat.

“Agtech investors are putting fund money in loss-making companies, and their model is fundamentally wrong,” Vikesh asserted. “They’re selling cheap quality products at exorbitant prices when better alternatives are readily available at half the cost in the market. This raises the question: Is this business model sustainable in the long run?”

Vikesh went on to highlight the excessive reliance on advertising, publicity, and marketing campaigns by these companies to bolster their sales. He emphasized that the same products are manufactured by around 900 sellers, many of which are large-scale corporations.

While Vikesh refrained from explicitly naming industry titans, it’s evident that he believes their reliance on heavy marketing and subpar products is a flawed approach. He subtly hinted at the influx of investors, both from India and abroad, who have been in touch with VK Packwell, recognizing the company’s potential to disrupt the status quo.

It’s clear that the landscape of Indian agtech is rapidly evolving. While some established players are struggling to adapt, VK Packwell has emerged as a beacon of innovation. Vikesh revealed that their revolutionary HDPE multilayer flexible foldable woven fabric pipes

are a fraction of the cost of existing traditional products in the market. They are durable and easy to use with ISI Mark.

In addition to this, VK Packwell has developed a range of Micro-Irrigation systems, including Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, and Rain Irrigation Systems. What sets VK’s Micro Irrigation Systems apart is their integration with the woven fabric pipes, which is a patented modern technology exclusive to the company.

“India is changing,” Gupta noted, leaving the statement open-ended but implying a pivotal shift in the agtech landscape. The stage is set for a new era of agricultural technology, where quality and affordability will reign supreme. As the industry recalibrates, companies like VK Packwell are proving that it’s not about the loudest marketing campaign but about delivering real value to the farmers and the industry as a whole.

For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vkpackwell/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor