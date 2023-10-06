AREA Group and NAR India Unite for the Landmark EVOLVE-8th AREA REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: The real estate industry witnessed a momentous event as AREA Group, in collaboration with NAR India, hosted the 8th AREA REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE, named EVOLVE. Held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, this conference brought together more than 1400 prominent members of the real estate sector.

EVOLVE was graced by esteemed guest speakers Mr. Anupam Kher and Mr. Ashutosh Rana, who shared their valuable insights and expertise with the attendees. This was witnessed by CREDAI national president Mr. Boman Irani Mr. Harrish jain president BDA and many more. The conference featured a series of enlightening panel discussions on critical topics that are shaping the future of real estate:

Reinventing Mumbai Skyline through Re-Development: A discussion on the transformation of Mumbai’s urban landscape through redevelopment initiatives, exploring the potential for growth and innovation.

Emerging Trends of Real Estate: An exploration of the latest trends, market dynamics, and investment opportunities in the rapidly evolving real estate sector.

RERA: The Ferocious Watchdog: A deep dive into the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and its impact on the industry, focusing on compliance and consumer protection.

Evolution of Real Estate by Niranjan Hiranandani: Renowned real estate magnate Niranjan Hiranandani shared his vision and insights on the evolving landscape of the real estate industry.

Effects of Artificial Intelligence & Chat GPT in Real Estate by Sanjay Mehta: An exploration of the role of artificial intelligence and Chat GPT technologies in reshaping the real estate sector, enhancing efficiency, and improving customer experiences.

Mr. Chandresh Vithalani President of AREA Group, Ashish Mehta chairman of conference and Ajit Jatania Shared their enthusiasm for the conference, stating, “This event is not just a conference; it’s a platform for transformation. It brings together the brightest minds and thought leaders in the real estate industry to discuss and drive innovation, growth, and excellence.”

Mr. Ravi varma chairman NAR INDIA and Mr. Shivakumar CR, President NAR India, highlighted the importance of collaboration in the real estate sector, saying, “NAR India is proud to partner with AREA Group in hosting EVOLVE. Together, we aim to empower our members with knowledge and insights that will shape the future of real estate.”

EVOLVE-8th AREA REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE served as a catalyst for knowledge sharing, networking, and the exploration of new possibilities in the dynamic real estate sector. The event showcased the commitment of AREA Group and NAR India to foster growth, professionalism, and innovation in the industry.

