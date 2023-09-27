Arihant Capital’s Bharat Rising Star Summit 2023: Connecting Investors & Companies

New Delhi (India) [India], September 27: Arihant’s Bharat Rising Star Summit 2023 is a visionary platform fostering unity and collaboration amongst companies in the financial ecosystem, aiming to bridge the gap between investors and companies across various market capitalisations – small, mid, and large-cap.

The imperative conference from September 27 to 30, 2023, will serve as a springboard for companies to exhibit their investment areas and opportunities, fostering a symbiotic relationship between enterprises seeking capital infusion and those with surplus funds. The focal area is to facilitate direct interaction and engagement between the diverse industries within this ecosystem.

The investor summit’s anticipated outcome is an augmentation of collaborations and partnerships, empowering informed decision-making processes that enhance the overall value of the financial ecosystem. Discussions and focus points during the summit will revolve around companies, their unique aspects, industry sectors, growth trajectories, and emerging opportunities within these sectors.

Notably, the event will witness participation from 100+ companies across small, mid, and large-cap spaces in the listed market. Additionally, more than 1000 institutional investors from various domains will actively engage, contributing to the richness and depth of discussions.

Abhishek Jain, Head of Research at Arihant Capital, and Anita Gandhi, Head of Institutional Broking, will moderate the event. They will be joined by distinguished speakers from Arihant’s research team, sharing invaluable insights and knowledge to enrich the summit.

Arihant’s Bharat Rising Star Summit 2023 strives to elevate the financial ecosystem by facilitating meaningful connections and empowering strategic decision-making, propelling the growth and prosperity of Bharat’s economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor