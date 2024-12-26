New Delhi [India], December 26: Arise Point, a rapidly emerging name in the digital marketing and ORM industry, has added another feather to its cap by winning the Bharat Business Award 2024 for Best Emerging Digital Marketing and ORM Company. The award was presented on December 21 in New Delhi by Ashneer Grover, a prominent entrepreneur known for his work as the co-founder of BharatPe and his role as an investor on Shark Tank India.

The award ceremony, held in Mayur Vihar, brought together leading figures from the Indian tech and business ecosystems, creating a celebratory environment for innovation and achievement. Among the evening's most talked-about moments was the recognition of Arise Point, led by its 20-year-old founder, Aman Anand Singh. The company's success story and the founder's age captured the audience's imagination, earning accolades from industry veterans and investors alike.

Ashneer Grover, while presenting the award, expressed his amazement at Aman's accomplishments. He remarked that it was extraordinary for someone so young to lead a company making a global impact. The sentiment echoed throughout the room, where attendees applauded Aman's vision and ability to navigate complex international markets. Grover's words highlighted how Arise Point is breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

What makes Aman's journey even more remarkable is that he is currently a third-year B.Tech CSE student at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM University), Chennai. Balancing the rigorous demands of a Computer Science degree with running a global business is no small feat. Aman has managed to excel in tough subjects while navigating the complexities of international markets. Handling News reporters on red carpets and managing fans at such a young age, all while overseeing his company's growing operations, has proven to be a demanding task. Aman's ability to manage it all with grace and professionalism is earning him recognition as a rising star in the business world.

Despite his young age, Aman has garnered significant attention from investors and venture capitalists. Many prominent figures at the event expressed a keen interest in discussing potential collaborations and investments. However, due to time constraints, Aman and his team could not engage with everyone, leaving several hopefuls awaiting future opportunities. Industry experts predict a bright future for Arise Point, with many anticipating significant investments from tech giants. In earlier interviews, however, Aman has shared his preference for maintaining full ownership of his company, prioritizing his vision and long-term goals over external funding. Whether this stance will evolve in the face of growing interest remains a topic of speculation.

Arise Point, founded in 2020, has grown into a powerhouse in the digital marketing and ORM landscape. The company's tailored approach to solving client challenges has been a key driver of its success. By offering solutions designed to meet the unique needs of government agencies, startups, and multinational corporations, Arise Point has established itself as a trusted partner in markets like the UK, the US, and India.

Receiving the award, Aman Anand Singh spoke passionately about the journey of Arise Point. “This recognition is not just for me but for my incredible team and our clients who believed in our vision,” Aman said. “Balancing my studies and running a business has been challenging, but moments like these make it all worthwhile. I hope to inspire other young entrepreneurs to dream big and work hard.” His speech resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom praised his focus, determination, and innovative approach.

The Bharat Business Award 2024 has cemented Arise Point's position as a leader in its field. The company's success is built on delivering high-quality services, including advanced online reputation management, sophisticated digital marketing strategies, and innovative platforms like Arisepedia and Arise Times. These platforms, which focus on collaborative encyclopedias and global news, have further solidified the company's influence across industries.

As Arise Point continues to expand its global footprint, it is setting new benchmarks in the digital marketing and ORM industries. With this recognition from the Bharat Business Awards, the company is poised to scale even greater heights, reshaping the global digital landscape. Aman's remarkable journey as a young entrepreneur navigating fans, media, and investors has captured attention nationwide, and his vision promises a bright future for Indian entrepreneurship.

