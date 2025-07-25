Arkade Developers' net profit falls by 13 pc sequentially to Rs 29 crore in Q1

Mumbai, July 25 Arkade Developers Ltd's net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 28.75 crore, down over 13 per cent sequentially, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The real estate developer had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 33.26 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).

The company's profit declined by over 4 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 30.21 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago (Q1 FY25).

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations stood at Rs 159.4 crore in the quarter under review, up Rs 28 crore from Rs 131.44 crore of Q4 FY25 and Rs 34.06 crore from Rs 125.38 of Q1 FY25.

However, the company's total expenses shot up to Rs 127.34 crore in the April-June quarter, hitting hard at its bottom line.

The Board has recommended a maiden interim dividend of 10 per cent, the filing said.

In the preceding quarter, the real estate sector company posted a total expense of Rs 88.76 crore, and in the same quarter a year earlier, it was Rs 84.76 crore.

"India continues to stand out as one of the most promising major economies globally, underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, and a growing aspirational middle class has led to robust domestic demand," said Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited.

Earlier, the firm reported a sharp drop in net profit and revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.26 crore in Q4, down 33.58 per cent from Rs 50.08 crore in Q3 FY25.

This decline came as revenue from operations fell sharply by 41.96 per cent to Rs 134.34 crore, compared to Rs 231.41 crore in Q3. Last fiscal, the company made its debut on stock exchanges.

