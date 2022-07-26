Arride Technologies Is Reshaping Indian Education Industry By Improving Quality & Reach Of eLearning Content

July 26: Nagpur-based EdTech company Arride Technologies helps teachers, faculties, coaching classes, and educational institutes go digital from local and offer their quality education digitally to students all over India. Arride handholds faculties and coaching institutes to create best-in-class e-learning content and provides the software platform to deliver the content to students using Arride’s video encryption software.

Education in India is plagued by problems like quality, accessibility, and availability. In most rural parts of India, quality education is unavailable. In urban areas, where it is available, the urban poor and middle class are seldom able to afford quality education. Rote learning, rather than understanding and application, dominates both environments, causing quality issues well known to each environment.

Millions of students in India who need quality education can be helped by making digital education available to them from the best faculties and institutes of India to their laptops and mobile devices. One such organization that has been continuously working to improve the education industry in India is Arride Technologies. The company is currently dominant in two segments of the eLearning industry wherein they offer video lecture creation courses, including a studio set up to help faculties and institutes create quality video lectures and encrypt these videos using Arride’s leading video encryption software.

As Arride Technologies sees it, the education industry in India needs to be rescued. Therefore, Arride strives to help improve eLearning content for individual tutors, faculties and coaching institutes. With their cutting-edge eLearning technologies, Arride is trying to make teaching more accessible to rural populations and urban poor.

In India, Arride Technologies works with a wide range of education providers, both large and small. Its main objective is to help education providers not only create but also provide their eLearning content to their students. Until now, millions of students have already consumed eLearning content. It is most likely that lakhs of them have already used Arride Technologies and consumed eLearning content from one of Arride’s clients!

The eLearning industry in India is growing rapidly, and students across the country need faculties and institutes that produce quality educational content. This is why Arride Technologies aims to help quality educational providers such as teachers, faculties, coaching classes, and institutes make the most of this opportunity by helping them provide their video lectures and eBooks using both new age mediums and traditional mediums alike. Arride’s technologies allow delivery of video lectures and eBooks using offline mediums like pen drives or online delivery through the cloud or through live streaming.

With Arride, educators aspiring to enter the eLearning segment can access eLearning expertise, eLearning content development, studio setup, and eLearning software. New-generation digital educators can benefit from Arride’s consulting services in the selection of content types, equipment, and technologies.

Over the years, Arride Technologies and its video lecture encryption software have become a leading choice in the education industry of India. Their white-labelled content distribution technologies, low startup cost for Windows and Android with pay you-go model, user-friendly and stable user interface, hassle-free one-click activation process, and quick bulk encryption option are one of the many reasons for their inevitable success in reshaping the availability and accessibility of education in the country.

