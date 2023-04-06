Arsomaa India to propel growth of Smart Home Appliances in India

New Delhi [India], April 6 (/SRV): Arsomaa Home Appliances, one of the new entrants in the home appliances market in India has recently introduced a wide range of Smart Home Appliances comprising Small and Medium Domestic Appliances, Entertainment, and Cooling Products. The company has planned a Niche Segment as Premium Economy in the market with a plan of 20 crores in its first-year operation, scaling it up to 150 crores in the next 5 years. The exponential growth of Arsomaa owes to the growing demand for Smart Appliances in India. The ambitious forecast is based on the projected growth in the smart appliances market in India from the current market valuation of USD 2.5 billion (Rs 203.6 billion) to USD 4 billion (Rs 329.2 billion) by 2027, growing at an impressive CAGR of 14-15 per cent.

As per Founder & Director Sangeeta Shrivastav, Arsomaa is focused on the living ways, standards, and comforts of its customers to make their living smart. But at the same time, the products are affordable at a reasonable price point. She also explained how Arsomaa will help to uplift the living ways and standards of Indian Customers with the usage of user-friendly smart appliances. Come winter new heating products are also ready for launch.

Abhayaa Kumar Verma, another Founder & Director of the company informed that although the consumer durables CAGR in India hovers in double digits, its current household penetration is far below par compared to any developing economy. And the stumbling block to the same is affordability along with superior quality. Our product thinking is to solve these core problems and we are delighted to partner with leading manufacturers in the country to give quality products at an affordable price.

Arsomaa India Pvt Ltd incorporated in NOV '2022 has already managed to carve a niche as a value-for-money smart brand. As per Chandra Prakash Shrivastav, CEO of the company, the company with its platform of Premium Economy offers quality products at an affordable price. The products are developed by some meticulous market surveys about the living standards and lifestyle of Indian Consumers. The products offered by the company are value for money, reliable, and of high-quality standards, and have the unique proposition of offering a complete solution for home appliances.

Furthermore, Chandra Prakash Shrivastav also informed that the company has launched its small appliances on e-commerce platforms through Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho. For offline trade, the company is building its channel in East India markets like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and North Eastern States. The company is already registered with MSME and Start-Up India boasts of a strong foundation.

Arsomaa is not only expanding the Indian Smart Home Appliances Market but also plans to create an opportunity for employment through the manufacturing of smart home appliances under its shade in the years to come. Sangeeta Shrivastav said, highlighting the raison d'etre of the company, "We have dedicated ourselves to touch the lives of millions of Indians in the coming years, and our business projection is only a glimpse of our ambition to propel smart home appliances in India. We recognize that as a country, India is set to be more affluent than ever, making a lifestyle choice of home appliances soon-to-be commonplace, while the general population will be busier than ever, given how the hustle culture is growing by the day. To solve the growing demands of such demography, we have come up with India Centric Made in India and Made for India products, tailored to the unique needs of Indians. We hope that appliances will penetrate the living space of every Indian, making India synonymous with Smart Living."

Promising its superlative quality and great value for money, Arsomaa Home Appliances has tied up with several major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), exhibiting a competitive edge in the market. Also, these strategic collaborations have earned the company the prestigious certificate of recognition of Startup India, a stamp of approval from the Government of India dedicated to the development of the MSMEs and upcoming ventures.

Abhayaa Kumar Verma, Founder & Director retired from Indian Corporation as General Manager of HR & Projects after serving for more than 35 years. During his successful career with Indian Oil Corporation, he handled various projects at Guwahati, Barauni, Baroda, and Paradip Refineries besides handling planning and commissioning at IOC Head Office in New Delhi. He also headed the HR and Admin during the commission of Paradip Refinery in Odisha. He is an avid supporter of Human Values, Efficiency improvement through effective training, guidance, and recognition.

Sangeeta Shrivastav, Founder & Director, is a Science Post Graduate with very strong creative, analytical, and visionary business acumen. She is not only the founder member of the orgzation but also the nerve and brain of the orgzational vision and mission. A strong driving force, motivator, and leader.

Chandra Prakash Shrivastav, CEO & Head of Operations, A Marketing Professional, better known as CP, has 32 Years of All India Experience with Fast Drive, Dynamism, and an Excellent Academic / Professional Track Record. Also Possesses High Achievement Orientation in Office Automation and Home Appliances Industry. Has successful career progression in senior positions in orgzations like Daikin, LG, Haier, Videocon ( Kenstar ), Intex, and Micromax. Product Launches and Sourcing, Brand Development, New Business Launches and Scaling Up, and Channel Strategies and Development has been his major strength during his professional career so far.

