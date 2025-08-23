Art exhibition Past Forward, organised by Dali by Comdez, concludes

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: The engaging five-day kaleidoscope of colours, forms and creativity woven around themes like memory, time and much more. Titled Past Forward, Dali by COMDEZ's fiesta of art that was on view from July 12 to 16, 202,5, at the India Habitat Centre's Open Palm Court, attracted a healthy turnout of artists and lovers of art.

Curated by Vishal Goyal, Past Forward showcased works that explored the intricate intersection of memory and time, prompting visitors to reflect on personal histories and collective experiences. Thought-provoking creations on display included those by TK Manoj Kumar, HansRam Yadav, Dilawar Khan, Tapasi Sen, and Aditya Shankar.

Goyal, who distilled into the event his diverse three-decade-long background that fuses art, design, technology and innovation, said he considers art as a bridge between vision and value. Several works featured at the Past Forward dwelt on the deeper purpose of life itself, he added. Referring to Dali by COMDEZ, he described it as a gallery where art isn't just displayed, it's experienced.

The event was inaugurated on Saturday, July 12, by distinguished personalities Dr Ajay Kumar, Chairperson, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC); Sh. Gopal Krishna Pillai, Former Home Secretary; Sh. Amitabh Kant, G20 Ex-Sherpa, and former CEO of Niti Ayog; Sh. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General, Ministry of Tourism; Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, Sh. Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts; Sh. T.K. Manoj Kumar, artist and former bureaucrat, Ambassador (retired) Rajasekhar Chinthapally and Smt. Pinky Pandit, Architect.

A large number of afficionados, including connoisseurs, seasoned practitioners and talented youngsters, critics and curious members of the public attended the engaging, thought-provoking event that aimed to promote inclusive engagement with contemporary art.

The exhibition included guided walkthroughs and interaction with artists aimed at creating a forum that amplified a diverse array of voices and mediums amid a visually compelling, intellectually resonant milieu.

Voices from Past Forward:

India holds immense artistic potential. After cinema and cricket, art will emerge as the next great soft power of our nation. It is our mission to elevate Indian modern and contemporary art to global prominence so that the world recognises India not only for its traditions, but also for its vibrant creative future." - Vishal Goyal, Curator, Dali by COMDEZ

"I'm impressed with the art gallery and the exhibitions that they've been putting up and wth the work and the artists they've been able to encourage and bring forward. In today's exhibition, all the artists have put out great works." - Sh. Gopal Krishna Pillai, Former Home Secretary.

"At a time of great strife where there's war all around us, it's art that lives on and art is here to stay, and I think this celebration of art of so many different forms is quite amazing and must be celebrated every which way." - Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts

"Hearty congratulations on this wonderful body of art. It brings together diverse artists and various art forms beautifully. The response at the inaugural, despite the rain, speaks volumes about the quality of the artit has brought together art lovers and connoisseurs alike. I hope this exhibition, along with the artists and their work, continues to be discussed and appreciated in art circles in the days, weeks, and months to come. I also hope it leads to the successful acquisition of artworks by art collectors.

Wishing the exhibition every success, and heartfelt congratulations to the artists and organizers for putting together this amazing event. All the best!" Ambassador (retired) Rajasekhar Chinthapally

"I love the gallery. I love the experience. I'm thankful to Vishal Goyal, the curator, for inviting me to the Indian Habitat Center.

Being part of this industry, it's always inspiring to work alongside architects and interior designers. I have a deep appreciation for the creators and would love to see more work like this. I truly want to continue supporting and appreciating such creative efforts. Thank you so much." Mayank Jain, Consultant, Luxury and Technology

"Time moves. Art stays timeless. Curated art experience Past Forward allowed enthusiasts to pause, feel, and reflect on rare moments translated into memory. It was an engaging encounter with imagination, consistency, and feeling." From a post by Anurag Pandey, Visitor

