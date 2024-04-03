Artificial Intelligence Thriller "IRaH" Awaits Pan-India Release Following Censor Delay

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Despite regulatory setbacks and delays in honouring the provisions outlined in the Indian Gazette published on 15th March 2024, the highly anticipated artificial intelligence film "IRaH" under the banner of Big Films Media DCreative Studios LLP is delayed for a nationwide release in India. The journey to the big screen has been marked by challenges, but as Producer and Director, Sam Bhattacharjee, reflects, "It was unfortunate that being an overseas producer... how unfriendly the censor department has been with me." Bhattacharjee emphasised the importance of equal treatment for all producers and adherence to regulatory clauses outlined in the gazette.

Among the provisions outlined in the gazette is the provision for priority viewing, which allows filmmakers to expedite the examination process upon payment of an additional fee. Despite this provision, delays in securing a timely censor viewing date have hindered the progress of "IRaH."

Starring a stellar cast including superstar Rohit Bose Roy, alongside esteemed actors Rajesh Sharma and Karishma Kotak, along with Hollywood talents Fagun Thakrar and Ameet Chana of "Bend it Like Beckham" fame, "IRaH" promises a captivating narrative exploring cultural diversity and the ethical implications of technology.

Despite the setback, the "IRaH" team remains undeterred in their commitment to delivering a compelling cinematic experience to audiences nationwide. While the original release date was postponed due to the unavailability of a censor viewing date, efforts are underway to secure a pan-India release on the 19th of April 24 Curtain Raiser on 18th April 2024 at 4 pm for press pending subject to censor clearance.

The film has already garnered a positive response in the United Kingdom, where several shows are sold-out in advance, setting the stage for its Indian debut.

Rakesh Bhaduria, proprietor of Iamplex Digital, echoes this sentiment, stating, "We will like to thank our exhibitors and viewers who are tremendously excited for the launch of the film. Better late than never." This sentiment underscores the collective anticipation and determination to bring "IRaH" to audiences nationwide.

As anticipation builds, audiences can look forward to a thought-provoking narrative and gripping performances that promise to leave a lasting impression.

