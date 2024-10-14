ARTOCITI, a small-town brand from Jharkhand Launches Its First Experience Center in Delhi's Premium Kirti Nagar Furniture Market

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 14: Artociti, a rising star in the world of art and wall decor, proudly announces the opening of its first-ever experience center in India's largest furniture market, Kirti Nagar, Delhi. Based out of Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand, Artociti has grown from humble beginnings into a well-known name in the world of premium wall art, sculptures, and canvas prints, combining tradition and technology to deliver unmatched artistry.

This state-of-the-art experience center, located at WHS T1, Second Floor (Right Side), next to the Kirti Nagar Police Station, offers art lovers a unique opportunity to witness the brand's full range of products in an immersive environment. From three-dimensional sculptures of iconic figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singh to modern murals and abstract wall decor, visitors can explore the versatility of Artociti's designs, making it a must-visit destination for homeowners, architects, and interior designers alike.

The experience center serves not only as a store but also as a gallery showcasing Artociti's commitment to quality and innovation. Customers can see first-hand the intricate craftsmanship of the company's best-selling fiberglass sculptures, hand-painted canvas prints, and Vastu-compliant art, which have already garnered a loyal customer base online. The gallery will also feature custom art options, allowing visitors to tailor products to their unique needs.

Speaking on the launch, Founder and CEO of Artociti, Indrajeet Kumar said, "This marks a significant milestone in our journey. What began as a dream in a small town in Jharkhand is now ready to meet the dynamic demands of the Indian art market in one of the most prestigious locations in the country. Our goal has always been to make high-quality, museum-grade art accessible to everyone, and this experience center is a step closer to that vision."

Known for its focus on both traditional Indian art and contemporary aesthetics, Artociti's offerings include Kerala murals, Pichwai paintings of Lord Krishna, and giclee prints of works by Indian masters like Raja Ravi Varma. Customers can also explore Artociti's unique designs like the Seven Running Horses canvas and abstract bohemian face murals.

The launch of this experience center will also strengthen the brand's presence in India's growing art market, where discerning consumers seek quality, originality, and art that resonates emotionally and culturally.

For more information, visit www.artociti.com or drop by the experience center to explore an art collection that redefines how we adorn our living spaces.

About Artociti:

Founded in Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand, Artociti is a leading provider of premium wall art, sculptures, and canvas prints. The brand is known for its use of cutting-edge technology combined with artistic craftsmanship to offer museum-quality replicas, 3D wall sculptures, and traditional Indian artwork. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Artociti continues to expand its reach both online and offline, bringing art closer to the heart of every home.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor