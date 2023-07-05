Arun Jupally's Vian Properties is on a mission to transform The Indian Real Estate Sector

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], July 5: Arun Jupally had a keen interest in the real estate and construction industry from a very young age. After acquiring a degree in Bachelor of Technology from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, Arun went on to study MBA at the reputed University of Findlay in Ohio. The young entrepreneur worked as a business analyst for a Fortune 500 company in the beginning of his career. After working in the real estate sector for more than a decade, Arun decided to launch his own company in the form of Vian Properties.

Launched in the year 2019, Vian Properties has become synonymous with premium-quality construction projects that are also sustainable and environment-friendly. The company's biggest contribution to the real estate sector has been the introduction of innovative methods, high-end technology and collaborative techniques that were not commonplace in the industry before.

Talking about the vision behind Vian Properties CEO Arun Jupally says, "I wanted to build a company that would operate on four important principles - collaboration, quality, integrity and innovation. We strongly adhere to these four principles and that has what given us an edge over every other company in this sector. Another identifiable factor for our company has been our commitment towards carrying out construction processes in an eco-friendly. The buildings and infrastructural projects we put together, apart from being durable, are sustainable as well".

With a good amount of experience in different spheres like real estate, construction and business management, Arun has managed to build a brand out of Vian Properties in a very short span of time. His strategic vision, along with excellent leadership skills, has made the Hyderabad based company a name to reckon with.

Vian Properties' commitment to quality and concern for the environment has made it the most preferred real estate and construction company for the new generation. Apart from ensuring the construction projects stand the test of time, a lot of thought goes into designing the properties as well. The company has completed a variety of several construction projects successfully and is gearing up to propel several important projects towards their completion this year.

"As soon as our company was launched, we started acquiring land and began the process of developing them. Our goal was to revolutionize the real estate sector in Hyderabad and offer its residents something which they had not been provided with earlier. In 2021, we set the foundation for Vian Valley, Phase 1, which has emerged as a landmark property in the city. It is 114 acres of integrated township that boasts of world class amenities and facilities.

Vian's which has been a dream project for Vian Properties, is a project that aims to bring a variety of elements like luxury lifestyle, food, health, entertainment and sports under one roof. The villas, which will be constructed as a part of the project, will be luxurious and affordable at the same time. The community of people who wish to lad a comfortable life in a safe and well-guarded environment.

Arun Jupally's journey as an entrepreneur should serve as an inspiration for anybody who thinks that an outsider making a name for himself in the real estate sector is next to impossible. With his hard work, grit and determination, Arun carved out a success story for himself in this space. Many real estate and construction companies are now replicating what Vian Properties has done in these couple of years. His extensive knowledge and experience, combined with his strategic vision and leadership skills make him a valuable asset in this industry.

