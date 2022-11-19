Arundhati Bhattacharya to deliver commencement address at Universal Business School's 11th convocation

One of corporate India's most exalted names is all set to deliver the commencement address to the batches of 2020, '21 and '22.

The Universal Business School, Mumbai is all set to host its 11th convocation on Saturday, November 19th for the graduating classes of 2020, '21 and '22. (two batches did not get a graduation thanks to COVID)

A total of 184 students will receive their degrees. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce will preside over the function while Bharat Puri, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries will be the Guest of honour.

The Universal Business School has been a spectacular 'Made In India' success story. This one of its kind B-school gets up to 70% of its energy from in-campus solar panels. It is the first B-School in India to release its own ESG report and has taken its commitment towards a circular economy a step further by recycling campus waste to black gold, which provides compost for trees in its 40 acre campus. Universal Business School's AICTE approved PGDM is very popular and offers excellent placements. It also offers international MBA courses in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales, UK), University of Economics (Varna, Bulgaria), Swiss School of Management (Italy), Lincoln University (California, USA), INSEEC School of Business and Economics (Paris, France), University of Salamanca (Spain) and Northeastern Illinois University (Chicago, USA).

The solemn and ceremonial graduation ceremony comprises an academic procession, a welcome speech by Chairman and founder, Tarun Anand, the much-awaited commencement address by the chief guest, a convocation address by the guest of honour followed by the awarding of degrees and medals to the students, alumni talks and student of the year awards.

Tarun Anand, Chairman of India's first green business school, Universal Business School, "We are really excited to host both these corporate stalwarts at our campus. We follow an experiential learning pedagogy where practical and academic knowledge are given equal weightage. We have seen students' lives transform, when they listen to legends like Arundhati Bhattacharya."

