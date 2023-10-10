Arvind and Company Shipping - SME IPO for NSE listing to open on October 12, 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 10: Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Ltd. (ACSAL) -is a Jamnagar based company Incorporated in 1987. The company is primarily engaged in chartering business. Chartering activities of the company mainly includes chartering of Barges for commercial purposes.

Its comprehensive barge chartering services encompass a range of options tailored to meet specific requirements of the customers. Under these segment end users are construction companies who often require barges to transport heavy equipment, construction materials, or personnel to and from construction sites located near bodies of water. Barges can be used to transport materials such as sand, gravel, cement, steel, or machinery to support construction projects. It has recently forayed into hospitality business also with "Hotel Millennium Plaza" and "Hotel 999", situated in surroundings of Jamnagar City of Gujarat.

As on the date of this Prospectus, it owned a total of 5 (Five) Barges. The company ventured into chartering barges by purchasing barge "Arcadia Sumeru" in FY 2021, "KB-26" and "KB-32" in FY 2022, "KB-28" and "Arcadia Minica" in FY 2023. Further, company has planed to procure 2 (two) more Barges namely "Arcadia Parshva" and "Ananta" from the proceeds of the IPO.

The Issue:

The company is coming out with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 3276000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a fixed price of Rs 45 (including a premium of Rs 35) per share to mobilize Rs 14.74 cr. The issue opens for subscription on October 12, 2023, and will close on October 16, 2023. The minimum application lot will be 3000 shares and in multiples thereof. The shares of the company will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on its SME Emerge platform.

Lead Manager to the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limtied and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

For the financial year 2022-23 it posted a total revenue of Rs 8.41 cr. with net profit of Rs 3.47 cr. and EBIDTA of Rs 6.58 cr. For the financial year 2021-22 it posted a total revenue of Rs 3.31 cr. with net profit of Rs 1.00 cr. and EBIDTA of Rs 1.79 cr.

While, for the two months' period ended on 31st May 2023, it has reported a total revenue of Rs 2.39 cr. with EBIDTA of Rs 2.14 cr. and net profit of Rs 1.14 cr.

