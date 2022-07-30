As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations multiple cities tour, the first event of Amritam Gamaya was held at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30: For Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, Amritam Gamaya – The International Festival of Music and Dance, is a celebration of this journey. A celebration that will bring Indian culture alive in a truly spectacular manner, and also instill pride in our rich heritage, especially among the youth. It will present the diversity of our performing arts as well as art forms from around the world in a grand display traversing multiple cities in India.

As a part of multiple cities tour the first event of Amritam Gamayawas held at Ahmedabad. Amritam Gamaya echoes the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by creating a movement that connects the different parts of India, spreads awareness among the youth, and cherishes Indian culture and traditional art forms.

Artist performed at the Amritam Gamaya Ahmedabad event were. Drums of Kerala, Hemant Chauhan – Gujarati Folk Ensemble, Ramayana – Kalakshetra Foundation, Vishnamo – Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar), R. Kumaresh (Violin) with Hamada Farghaly (Oud, Qanoon), Flamenco – Spain, Kathak – The Kadamb Centre for Dance and Tannoura – Egypt.

In a spectacular grand evening other dignitaries were also present Mr. Aniesh Joshi, Director Programs, Ministry of Culture, Shri P. R. Joshi, IAS, Commissioner of Youth Sports and Culture Department, Gujarat, Shri Sunil Parekh, Co-chair, FICCI, Shri Ashwini Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Smt Revathi Ramachandran, Director, Kalakshetra Foundation, Shri Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Banyan Tree Events.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It pays homage to India’s freedom fighters and to the people of India who have contributed to its culture and traditions and been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey.

The official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.

About: Kalakshetra- foundation:

Kalakshetra Foundation was established and nurtured by Smt. Rukmini Devi Arundale, a visionary and a revivalist of arts, as a tribute to the beauty of Indian aesthetics. Her pioneering spirit helped countless young people realise the beauty and depth of classical art. Rukmini Devi believed that a cultural renaissance would be as meaningful as the struggle for the political freedom of India – that a country which was losing its identity would be best served by a revival of its traditional arts. Kalakshetra Foundation is an institution not merely for the development of art. It exists in order that youth may be educated, not to become artists alone, but to have the right attitude towards life and art, so that they may be of great service to our country.

Kalakshetra has been functioning as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India since 1993. It has been declared as an institution of National Importance. Shri N. Gopalswamy, IAS who served in many capacities in Gujarat was our former Chairman. Shri S. Ramadorai, Ex-CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services is our current Chairman.

Kalakshetra Foundation under the directions of Ministry of Culture is presenting ‘AmritamGamaya’ an international festival of Music& Dance. This will be a unique event celebrating the Intangible, Immortal and Invincible heritage of Bharat. This will be part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ of Government of India, commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence. This International festival will travel to 15 cities under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture. The first city where the event is to be premiered is Ahmedabad.

About Banyan Tree:

This festival is being Co-curated by Banyan Tree Events, a premier cultural organisation dedicated to the cause of promoting Indian performing arts for more than 25 years now.

