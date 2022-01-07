AS AGRI AND AQUA's biggest Vertical Farming project in Nagpur inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister Nitin Gadkari

AS AGRI AND AQUA LLP, one of the fastest-growing agriculture and aquaculture companies in India and a pioneer in hi-tech soil-based vertical farming technology, held a grand inauguration ceremony for its new state-of-the-art vertical farming project in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the Chief Guest.

The grand event was held on December 26, 2021, Sunday, at Geetganga Farms, Mansar, Nagpur. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, joined the event as the Chief Guest, inaugurating the new project and delivering an inspiring and encouraging speech to the attendees.

Cabinet Minister Sunil Kedar also graced the event and participated in the inauguration ceremony. Guest of Honours included Lok Sabha Member Krupal Tumane, and MLA Ashish Jaiswal.

The new project in Nagpur - which will be one of Asia's largest vertical farming projects - is the latest step in A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP's rapid expansion in Maharashtra and aims to bring the immense benefits of soil-based vertical farming technology to the farmers of Vidarbha region.

For years, the region's farmers have been plagued with problems like drought, absence of rain, climate change, increased dependency on chemical fertilizers, crop failure, poor irrigation facilities, limitations on crop variety, and financial difficulties.

The introduction of A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP's patented, innovative soil-based vertical farming technology brings immense opportunities to the farmers of Vidarbha.

Soil-based Vertical Farming poly-houses provide the perfect condition for cultivation, heralding a new revolution in the field of agriculture. Vertical farming uses 85 per cent less water and 99 per cent less land, delivering 100 acres worth of yield within one acre. The enclosed environment also allows for temperature control and automized nutrient management, mitigating the risk of pest infestation and unstable weather while enabling year-round crop production.

In addition to the Vertical Farm Poly-houses, A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP is bringing Skill-based Training and Placement Programs at the GNI Campus and Yuva Foundation Campus to enhance the knowledge of agriculture among the farmers and generate new job opportunities for the local youth.

This new project is being inaugurated a mere three months after A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP announced a vertical farming and aquaculture project in Nanded in the Marathwada region. The company had also sponsored and participated in the Smart Urban Farming Expo in Delhi on November 27 and 28, 2021. More recently, the Agro-Vision Exhibition was held in Nagpur from December 24-27, 2021.

Since its inception, A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP has been leading the way Soil-Based Vertical Farming in India, championing a revolution in the field of agriculture. The newly inaugurated Nagpur Vertical Farming project represents an inflection point for the company and opens up new opportunities for growth for Vidarsbha's farmer community.

