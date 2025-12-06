ASBL Hosts NRI Realty Meet in Middle East, Offering Guidance on Hyderabad Real Estate & What To Consider Before Buying A Home

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6: ASBL, India's fastest-growing real estate developer headquartered in Hyderabad, recently concluded its NRI Realty Meet in the Middle East as part of its landmark multi-city global outreach series. The initiative was held across Muscat, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, representing ASBL's formal entry into the Gulf market and a significant step towards building a stronger international investor base among the global Indian community.

With the Middle East being one of the most important regions for Indian real estate investments, ASBL's presence in the region reflects a long-term commitment to deepening relationships with NRI investors and serving them through direct engagement. This meet is driven by growing overseas demand for Future city Hyderabad, particularly from professionals seeking stable, high-growth investment opportunities backed by strong infrastructure and regulatory confidence.

Hyderabad has consistently ranked as India's No.1 city for quality of living by mercer, strengthening investor confidence among global NRIs. Hyderabad's real estate momentum is strongly backed by large-scale infrastructure development including the 340-km Regional Ring Road (RRR), the 392-km Outer Ring Rail along the RRR corridor, and the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP), which has completed 36 out of 42 major mobility projects across the city. The Financial District alone has emerged as India's fastest-growing employment hub, with global companies leasing over 10 million sq. ft. and creating more than 1,00,000 new jobs. This combination of infra expansion and tech-driven job creation continues to solidify Hyderabad as one of India's most resilient property markets.

What sets this Middle East expansion apart is the direct involvement of ASBL Founder & CEO, Ajitesh Korupolu, who personally led the interactions across all cities. While most developers rely on channel-driven overseas outreach, ASBL's leadership-led initiative enabled NRIs to engage directly with the company's top management, reinforcing trust, transparency, and long-term relationship-building. This approach reflects ASBL's philosophy of placing customers at the centre of its growth strategy, even beyond Indian shores.

The Middle East NRI Realty Meet was designed to address the key challenges NRIs face when investing in India, including evolving market dynamics, limited access to real-time data, and uncertainty around long-term value. Through direct dialogue and data-backed insights, ASBL enabled participants to gain a clearer understanding of Hyderabad real estate landscape, pricing trends, infrastructure-driven growth, rental yields, upcoming projects in Hyderabad, and long-term investment potential.

During these sessions, Ajitesh Korupolu highlighted Hyderabad's continued emergence as one of India's most resilient real estate markets, supported by sustained demand from the global tech workforce, large-scale infrastructure development, and the ongoing expansion of the Financial District and western growth corridor. He also shared insights into the steady rise in NRI investments across premium residential micro-markets, driven by employment growth, improved urban planning, and strong regulatory frameworks.

Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO, ASBL, said, "The Middle East is home to one of the strongest and most influential NRI investor communities. Our intent is not just to showcase projects, but to empower global Indian buyers with transparent, data-backed insights so they can make confident, long-term investment decisions back home. Hyderabad continues to offer exceptional fundamentals for real estate investment, and we aim to build lasting relationships with NRIs who are looking to stay meaningfully connected with India's growth story."

Through this Middle East expansion, ASBL is reaffirming its commitment to transparent communication, unbiased market education, and customer-first engagement. By giving overseas buyers direct access to leadership and authentic market intelligence, the company is redefining how Indian real estate brands engage with global investors. The initiative reflects ASBL's larger vision to evolve into a globally connected real estate brand that empowers NRIs to make informed, confident, and future-ready investment decisions in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor