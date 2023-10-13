ASBL LOFT Receives Record Flat Bookings worth Rs 500 Crores

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: ASBL, a booming real estate company, in the first month of the launch of its brand-new project, ASBL LOFT, reached a splendid milestone by securing flat bookings worth INR 500 crores. ASBL LOFT is one of the newest residential gated communities in the financial district, gaining popularity, especially among IT professionals. The project design and layout have been inspired by the success of mixed-use developments generally seen in cities like Barcelona, Singapore, and New York. The design of the project emphasizes walkability and social interactivity, with the layout developed to have essential 'practical luxury' amenities within 100 steps of each flat.

Combining luxury and practicality

The combination of luxury and practicality has struck a chord with discerning homebuyers looking for 3BHKs, with concepts such as room-sized outdoor balconies, grand arrival experience, guest experience, etc.

Innovative pre-EMI offer

ASBL LOFT's Pre-EMI offer lightens the financial load for homebuyers. Under this scheme, customers receive monthly interest on their home loan reimbursed with a dedicated financial institution during the construction phase of LOFT.

Amenities based on research into modern lifestyle

In a collaborative study with Kantar, ASBL found that the major lifestyle needs of modern lifestyle can be categorized into a few factors, namely, Home Space Experience, Active Lifestyle, Work-friendly Communities and Access to Childcare Facilities. ASBL LOFT's design philosophy effectively encompasses the fundamental aspects of urban living mentioned above.

Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO of ASBL, conveyed his satisfaction in response to the positive reception of LOFT, stating, "The exceptional sales success of ASBL LOFT underscores the effectiveness of a customer-centric design approach. It reinforces the importance of asking pertinent questions and tailoring spaces and services to meet the specific lifestyle needs of our audience, a principle that we at ASBL hold in high regard."

ASBL LOFT's sales office at Sheraton Hotel has been bustling with footfalls as customers want to make the most out of the current price of Rs. 8,499/sq. ft. before prices rise from 1st November 2023.

ASBL LOFT Website - Here

LOFT's virtual launch event - Here

LOFT's Walkthrough video - Here

LOFTt's Connectivity Video - Here

ASBL is a booming real estate company. Over the years, ASBL has carved a niche in the field of construction technology through robust backend systems in place. Their focus is delivering high-quality products in committed timelines.

In a short span, ASBL has successfully planned the construction of more than 6 Million sq. ft. of Residential Area in Hyderabad's top locations -Kokapet, Financial District and Gachibowli. The brand is seizing every opportunity to bring about distinct, avant-garde offerings to their patrons. ASBL's major projects include ASBL LOFT, ASBL Spectra, and the soon-to-be-handed-over ASBL Spire. With their feet firmly planted in the present, they are ready to take a leap into the glorious future that awaits its patrons.

