ASBL Revolutionizes Real Estate with 'Construction Technology'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16: ASBL, one of the top names in the Indian real estate industry, is making waves with its innovationa cutting-edge digital twin software. Designed to tackle industry challenges head-on, the software has reduced construction timelines by 25 per cent and is now being adopted globally. ASBL's mission is clear: to revolutionize the real estate experience by leveraging data and insights, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and quality.

ASBL has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Real Estate Companies by Construction Week, establishing itself as a leading force in Hyderabad's real estate market. The company's vision of redefining the real estate landscape is rooted in a research-driven approach. The company identified a crucial gap in the sector, where outdated project management practices often led to delays and cost overruns. Through extensive research, ASBL understood that apt technology could transform the realty business by enhancing project efficiency, reducing risks, and improving overall quality. This realization gave birth to a tool that brings together the unique blend of technology and practical know-how to revolutionize project management.

By utilizing digital twin technology, the tool creates a virtual replica of the physical construction site. This allows for real-time monitoring, analysis, and predictive simulations, enabling teams to anticipate issues and make informed decisions. By integrating data from sources like IoT sensors and Building Information Modelling (BIM), the software offers a 360-degree view of the project, bridging gaps between on-site and back-office operations.

ASBL's strategic approach is further strengthened by the 3M FrameworkMeasure, Manage, and Make it Easywhich has become integral to the software's functionality:

* Measure: Systematically gather real-time data on various project metrics, including resource usage, timelines, and environmental conditions. This precise measurement empowers ASBL to detect inefficiencies early, predict potential delays, and maintain high standards of quality throughout the construction process.

* Manage: Leveraging the data collected, Inncircles Arena enables seamless management of project workflows and resources. ASBL's teams can dynamically oversee scheduling, workforce allocation, and risk management, ensuring that projects stay within budget and on timea factor that has contributed to the 25 per cent reduction in construction timelines.

* Make it Easy: ASBL prioritizes usability, making the software a user-friendly platform for project managers, engineers, and stakeholders alike. The software centralizes complex data into accessible tools for visualization and collaboration, reducing friction in project communication and decision-making.

The capability to improve project timelines, optimize resource allocation, and enhance decision-making has made tech in construction a sought-after solution in the industry. This global adoption reflects ASBL's position as an industry innovator and a driver of positive change in the real estate sector.

"ASBL brings a unique combination of tech innovation and practical industry know-how to the table, driven by our mission to revolutionize the real estate experience through data and insights. Keeping at heart the design innovations that reflect modern living, another key design feature born from ASBL's customer research is the Outdoor Living Balconies which add a much needed connection to greenery and open space" said Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO, ASBL.

The Indian real estate sector faces persistent challenges, including project delays, miscommunication, and inefficient resource management. According to industry data, 70 per cent of real estate projects in India encounter delays, affecting both developers and homebuyers. ASBL recognized these pain points and introduced tech in construction to provide a solution that transforms how projects are managed. This marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey, showcasing its commitment to driving multi-level improvements and setting a new standard in project execution.

What sets ASBL apart from other developers is its research-driven approach and unique blend of technology and practical expertise. This software is not just a tool but a strategic asset designed to streamline workflows, enhance communication, and deliver projects faster without compromising on quality. ASBL's commitment to innovation goes hand-in-hand with its dedication to building a better real estate experience for all stakeholders.

ASBL is a booming real estate company. Over the years, ASBL has carved a niche in the field of construction technology through robust backend systems in place. Their focus is delivering high-quality products in committed timelines. In a short span, ASBL has successfully planned the construction of more than 6 Million Sq. Ft. of Residential Area in Hyderabad's top locations -Kokapet, Financial District and Gachibowli. The brand is seizing every opportunity to bring about distinct, avant-garde offerings to their patrons. ASBL's major projects include ASBL Loft, ASBL Spectra, and ASBL Spire which is currently ready for handover. With their feet firmly planted in the present, their strategy and firm virtue of customer-centricity ensures a future-ready outlook for the company.

