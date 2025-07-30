Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited Achieves Strong 34 Percent EBITDA Growth and 22 Percent PAT Growth in Q1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited(BSE - 542579), one of India's leading B2B jewellery manufacturers, reported its Unaudited financial result for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of ₹ 52.96 Cr, YoY growth of 18.72%

* EBITDA of ₹ 5.02 Cr, YoY growth of 34.04%

* EBITDA Margin of 9.48%, YoY growth of 108 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 3.17 Cr, YoY growth of 21.86%

* PAT (%) of 5.99%, YoY growth of 15 Bps

* EPS* of ₹ 0.10, YoY growth of 25.00%

Face Value of ₹ 1 each

Speaking on the financial performance, Mr. Jitendra Kumar Soni, Joint Managing Director of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited said, "We are pleased with our Q1 FY26 performance, which reflects the continued strength of our B2B model and disciplined execution. The 34% year-on-year growth in EBITDA and healthy improvement in margins underscore our operational resilience and growing brand preference among jewellery retailers.

The ₹11 Cr order secured at the Gem & Jewellery Show 2025 is a testament to our deep-rooted customer relationships and design capabilities. As we move forward, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth, deepening client partnerships, and enhancing value for all stakeholders.

Secures ₹11 Cr Order at Gem & Jewellery Show 2025

Received a prestigious order worth approximately ₹11 Cr from prominent national and regional jewellery retail chains, reinforcing Ashapuri Gold's growing brand equity and strong demand for its curated collections.

