Ashita Group Secures USD 155M in Growth Capital from CPFam-LDA Asia Growth Fund and AEI Capital Group to Fuel Regional E-Commerce and Social Commerce Expansion Post-Listing

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 22: Ashita Group, a rising leader in the B2B2C, e-commerce, and social commerce sectors, proudly announces a transformative commitment of growth capital investment up to USD 155 million by CPFam-LDA Asia Growth Fund and AEI Capital Group into Ashita Group, as it is gearing towards its upcoming public listing. This milestone follows a recent pre-listing strategic investment in Ashita Group at USD 1 billion valuation led by AEI Capital Group in partnership with 3 other institutional investors, namely (i) Vynn Capital, a top VC firm focused in SEA and backed by prominent sovereign wealth funds and conglomerates, (ii) VisionGain Capital, a prominent hedge fund firm focused in China and Asia, known for its active participation in China unicorn investments space, and (iii) the strategic investment arm of Fonixtree Technology, Alibaba Cloud's overseas associated company for global digitalisation business riding on AliCloud technologies. This investment underscores the strong market confidence in Ashita Group's vision to redefine digital commerce across Southeast Asia and beyond over the next 5 years.

The CPFam-LDA Asia Growth Fund, a strategic joint venture between LDA Capital, a global alternative investment firm, and CP Group, Thailand's largest and most diversified conglomerate, has committed USD 55 million to support Ashita Group over a three-year period following its public listing. Launched in 2023 with a USD 2 billion mandate, the fund is focused on backing high-growth, pre-IPO and publicly listed companies across Southeast Asia. By leveraging CP Group's deep regional relationships and LDA's cross-border investment expertise, the CPFam-LDA Asia Growth Fund aims to unlock transformational growth opportunities and deliver long-term value across the region.

"Ashita Group is redefining how social commerce and digital distribution scale across Southeast Asia," said Warren Baker, Managing Partner at LDA Capital. "Their tech-enabled B2B2C platform, robust logistics infrastructure, and data-driven approach uniquely position them to capture growth across underserved markets. We believe Ashita is on the cusp of exponential expansion, and we're proud to support their public listing and long-term vision through the CPFam-LDA Asia Growth Fund."

AEI APAC Growth Equity Flagship Fund under AEI Capital Group with groupwide AUM exceeding USD2 billion, a long-standing partner of Ashita Group for the past 8-9 years, shall also commit to invest up to USD 50 million + 50 million over a 2+2-year period upon Ashita Group's public listing, reinforcing AEI Capital's role as Ashita's public listing cornerstone investor during the listing phase. "Having supported Ashita Group for nearly a decade, we've witnessed their incredible potential firsthand," said John Tan, Chairman & CEO of AEI Capital Group. "This investment underscores our confidence in their ability to lead the next wave of digital commerce innovation in the region."

Ashita Group's CEO, Sherly, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnerships, stating, "These USD 155 million investment commitments by CPFam-LDA Asia Growth Fund and AEI APAC Growth Equity Flagship Fund, mark a transformative chapter for Ashita Group. With the backing of such a diverse and strategic group of investors, we are well-positioned to scale our operations, innovate at an unprecedented pace, and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers across the region."

The combined capital commitments will fuel Ashita Group's regional expansion in the B2B2C, e- commerce, and social commerce sectors over the next 4 years. The company plans to leverage this funding to enhance its platform capabilities, drive technological innovation, and capture new market opportunities across Southeast Asia, China, and beyond, with a focus on global digitalisation trends.

Ashita Group's public listing is poised to be a game-changer, enabling the company to tap into new growth avenues while building on its strong foundation in the digital commerce space. With a clear focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Ashita Group aims to set new benchmarks in the industry over the coming years.

The digital investment banking consortium formed by CapForce International Holdings Ltd. and European Credit Investment Bank is the financial advisor and placement agent for Ashita Group in the aforesaid transactions.

For more information about LDA Capital and AEI Capital Group, please visit the following respective websites: -

LDA Capital: https://ldacap.com

AEI Capital Group: https://aeicapital.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor