Ashneer Grover's New Company: Former Shark Tank Judge to Launch his New Firm ZeroPe App

Ashneer Grover, who is co-founder and former MD of Bharat Pe is known for his controversial statements is going to make comeback into fintech sectors once again. Ashneer has launched a new app named Zero Pe. This app will be providing medical loan facility to the user. However, this app is currently on trial version but soon will be launched for all users. According to the Google Play Store listing, ZeroPe is created by Third Unicorn Company. Ashneer Grover started this company after leaving Bharat pay.

hat is ZeroPe, how will it work?

Zero Pe has partnered with Delhi-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) Mukut Finvest. This will provide an instant pre-approved medical loan of up to Rs 5 lakh. According to the company's official website, the services related to this app are available only in partner hospitals. Meanwhile, apart from Ashneer Grover's Zero Pay, many apps offer such facilities. These include Fibe, SaveIn, Neodocs, Kenko Qube Health, Arogya Finance and Mykare Health.

Interestingly, many digital first startups also offer loans to patients for their medical needs. This includes hospital admissions, home care and chronic care management. Also, the app provides information about hospital networks, health insurance and government schemes. According to a report by Singapore-based B Capital Company, the digital healthcare market in India is expected to reach $37 billion by 2030.



What is the Third Unicorn?

Ashneer Grover started Third Unicorn Company in January 2023 along with wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Chandigarh-based businessman Asim Ghavri. The company launched fantasy gaming app Cricpay, which works similar to Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Games24x7's My11Circle.

