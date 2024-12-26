Asia Today Media Honors Achievers at Prestigious 'Pride of Nation Award 2024' Recognising Excellence Across Varied Fields

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26: Asia Today hosted a "Pride of Nation Award 2024" to honour exceptional individuals from various fields for their dedication and expertise. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, Dr. K Laxman, Member or Parliament-Rajya Sabha, Etela Rajender, Member of Parliament-Malkajgiri Lok Sabha and Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao-Member of Parliament Medak Lok Sabha.

This prestigious event aimed to honor the highest levels of achievement within the worldwide Indian community, celebrating outstanding success across diverse sectors. The awards were presented to individuals excelling in Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

Among the distinguished winners were renowned figures such as Padma N. Mukesh Kumar - Outstanding Achievement In Sports - Hockey, Padma Dr. Srikanth Kidambi - Outstanding Achievement In Sports - Badminton, Padma Dr. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti - Outstanding Achievement In Medicine, Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan - Most Trusted Joint Replacement Surgeon of The Year, Remo International College - Excellence In Aviation College (Southern India), Dr. Duggaraju Lakshmi Jyothi - Most Trusted Dermatologist of The Year, Sree Manju Hospitals KPHB - Most Trusted Hospital With Excellent Patient Care of The Year, AB Plus Tv Foundation IAS - Ecxellence In Civil Services Coaching, Hebbevu Farms - Excellence In Farmland Investments, Winfield High School - Best School With Academic Excellence In Telangana, AP Superspeciality Dental Hospital - Most Promising Dental Hospital of The Year, Dr. Syed Osman - Best Neurologist of The Year-Telangana, CRL Diagnostics - Most Promising Chain Of Laboratory In India, Launching Soon In Hyderabad, St. Luke's School & College of Nursing - Best Nursing College of The Year-Andhra Pradesh, Sree Manju Hospitals Mothinagar- Best Emerging Hospital With Affordable Treatments of The Year, Dr. Deepa Singh - Laser Icon In Medical Aesthetics, Dr. Rajesh Bollam - Best Oncologist and Hematologist In Telangana, Pragnya Group of IAS Institutions- Best Civil Services Coaching Institute In Telangana, International School of Technology And Sciences For Women - Excellence In Engineering College For Women, Sri Sai Lifeline Hospital - Best Multispeciality Hospital In Karimnagar-Telangana, P. Venkata Ramesh - Most Admired Academic Advisor, SLN Rice Industries - Most Trusted Manufacturer of Quality Rice of The Year-Karnataka, Dr. Ravindran Kishore - National Public Speaker of The Year, Wall Glazing- Excellence In Wall Glazing Services, Spark Insulators Private Limited - Best Manufacturer of Electrical Equipment of The Year-Telangana, Bharathi Cement Products - Best Manufacturer Of Precast Elements In Karnataka, Dr. K. Sruthi - Most Admired Personality Award, Verch Consulting - Best Human Resources Consulting Company of The Year.

While addressing, Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana congratulate the awardees and achievers. He said," as Swami Vivekananda rightly said arise wig and stopped not till the goal is reached this sentiment echoes in the spirit of every achiever present today whose efforts have propelled not the only their personal success but also the growth of our villages cities States and nation as a whole."

The 'Pride of Nation Award' event not only acknowledged the achievements of these outstanding professionals but also highlighted their dedication to making a positive impact on society. Through this celebration of excellence, Asia Today Media continues to encourage and motivate individuals to reach greater heights in their pursuits.

P. K. Choudhary, President of Asia Today expressed that the Pride of Nation Award were conceived with a clear vision: to create an event that celebrates exceptional achievements within the global Indian community. This vision aimed to establish one of the most prominent and distinctive events of its kind. The Pride of Nation Award is a groundbreaking and prestigious occasion, uniquely designed to honor Indian accomplishments across various domains, with a special focus on inspiring achievements and remarkable role models in fields such as Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

