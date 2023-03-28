Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave by THE BRAND STORY Concludes Successfully In Dubai

Dubai (UAE), March 28: Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave by THE BRAND STORY was held on 11th March in Dubai, UAE. The Conclave was organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan and special guests of the evening were H.E Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO of The Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group Of Companies.

The one-day event saw launch of collector’s edition of coffee table book featuring leading brands and leaders of the nation, informative keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions moderated by Sudhakar Rao, Director ICFAI Group and interactive sessions.

Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder, and Editor in Chief at THE BRAND STORY said, “We are thrilled with the success of Conclave. The event brought together some of the brightest minds in the industry and provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The Conclave started with a welcome address by Shri. Sameep Shastri Chairman, (IIGL), President, Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL), Vice Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) and President, BRICS CCI Young Leaders. This was followed by a keynote address by a special guest for the evening Ms. Mynoo Maryel and special session by PAPA CJ a world-renowned stand-up comedian, executive coach, and published author.

Brands that were honoured at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 are as follows.

– Rupeeseed, a leader in the fin-tech space, received India’s Most Admirable Brand – Rising Star Award for being a leading technology platform provider in India’s Trading, Wealth, Risk Management, and Digital Onboarding space.

– Tata KOSH, from the House of Tata Steel, was bestowed with India’s Leading Brand Award for setting a hallmark of trust, reliability, product innovation, and distribution of galvanized steel sheets and products in India.

– GM Modular received India’s Leading Brand Award for establishing itself as a brand known for being a leading innovator in the new-generation switches, home automation, and LED lighting and luminaires industry.

– Lingel Windows and Doors Technology received India’s Iconic Brand Award for high-quality doors and windows since 2006 by blending German technology and craftsmanship to offer India-centric solutions.

– Runwal Developers Private Limited., was bestowed with India’s Iconic Brand Award for executing 65+ projects with panache, setting an antecedent of customer satisfaction, timely delivery, and emerging as a leading Real Estate developer.

– Mr. Sandeep Runwal (Managing Director, Runwal Group) was conferred with the Most Inspirational Leader Award for his robust experience and a laser-sharp focus on detailed and uncompromising quality delivery in the real estate sector.

– Unison Insurance Broking Services Private Limited., received Asia’s Most Admirable Brand Award for setting the benchmark of product innovation, service delivery, and customer centricity in India’s direct and reinsurance brokerage sector.

– Amadeus Labs received Asia’s Most Inspirational and Social Impact award for being an epitome of a thought leader and innovation in the travel technology space.

– Tradebulls Securities (P) Limited., was conferred with the Most Trusted Brand of the Nation Award for emerging as a trusted name in the brokerage services and advanced wealth management sector in India.

– Dr. Nischita Muppavarapu, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist in Chennai, was bestowed with the Her Power award for her contribution to hospital management and healthcare excellence as the medical director at Nobel Hospitals Private Limited, Chennai.

– Ms. Sangeeta Prasad (Group CEO of Runwal Group) was conferred with the HerPower award for showcasing leadership excellence with deep expertise in conceptualizing, strategizing, and delivering industrial and urban ecosystems and being a thought leader in sustainability.

– Ms. Sushma Bopanna, Director at Shri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, was conferred with the HerPower Award for her contribution to the Indian Education sector and for setting a note-worthy antecedent of academic planning and mentorship for schools to emulate.

– Ms. Seema Bopanna, Director at Shri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, was conferred with the HerPower Award for her contribution to the India Education sector and for translating the dream of Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools into reality.

– Mr. Saharsh Damani, CEO of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), was conferred with the Young Leader Award (40 Under 40).

– Papa CJ was conferred with India’s Top Mind award for his contribution to blending humour into his stand-up, executive coaching and writing careers.

– Mr. Lav Chaturved (MD and CEO of Reliance Securities Private Limited.) was conferred with India’s Most Inspirational Leader Award for his vast experience managing clients, building relationships, and implementing technology and financial solutions to grow business.

– Aditya Group of Institutions received India’s Leading Brand Award for being a leader in the design and delivery of industry-led professional courses in pharmacy, business management, forensic sciences, and school education.

– Analog IAS Academy received India’s Leading Brand – Rising Star Award for setting a benchmark of academic excellence.

– Ajeenkya DY Patil University received Asia’s Leading Brand Award for offering student-centric and excellence-driven UG & PG programs in Design, Engineering, Management, Media, Law, and Arts.

– Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions received Asia’s Leading Brand Award for setting the benchmark of academic excellence in the competitive examination(s) preparation space. The institution has pioneered pedagogy and course delivery in IIT coaching, JEE coaching, NEET coaching, JEE Mains coaching, and JEE Advanced in India.

– SriCity Integrated City received India’s Leading Brand Award for nation-building and providing industrial houses and institutions with a growth-oriented infrastructure. The project has emerged as a go-to business destination in the country.

– Fenesta Building Systems received India’s Leading Brand Award in the doors and windows segment for its vision and execution to improve the Lives and Homes of customers through Innovation and Excellence in the Customised Building Solutions segment.

– FASO, from the house of KPR Mill Limited, was awarded India’s Most Admirable Brand – Rising Star Award, for establishing itself as a leading innerwear and athleisure brand quickly since its launch.

– Terasoft Technologies received the award for being India’s Most Admirable Brand for establishing technical leadership and business prowess in testing software applications for accessibility and cyber security.

– ezTruck, a technology-driven platform for drivers and customers offering logistics and supply chain solutions, received India’s Most Admirable Brand – Rising Star Award

– Samarpan Facility Management received India’s Most Admirable Brand – Rising Star Award for establishing itself as a multi-dimensional facility management sector leader.

– FuelBuddy, an online platform offering doorstep fuel delivery, received India’s Most Admirable Brand – Rising Star Award

Dhruv Pachnanda Co-founder and COO The Brand Story and Siddhesh Pathre Managing Partner and CEO said, the event was a testament to the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing in driving innovation and success in the industry.”

